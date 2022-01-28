Crow: Warnings about judgmental behavior

Each morning, we face a new day. Some will live the day peacefully; others will face complicated and dangerous circumstances. Prayers for those with needs are essential. The words from Psalm 34:18-19, provide hope and comfort. “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. The righteous person may have many troubles, but the Lord delivers him from them all.” Each person of faith should have the following belief, “I can do all this through Him who gives me strength.” (Philippians 4:13)
A reader asked about the passage in the Bible with comments about judgmental behavior. The topic is important because it is disrespectful to judge and condemn each other in public and personal life. People advise; God judges. The topic is presented in Luke and Matthew. “Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven. Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.” (Luke 6:37-38) “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? How can you say Brother, let me take the speck out of your eye, when you yourself fail to see the plank in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.” (Luke 6:41-42) Matthew 7:1-5 presents a similar message about judgmental behavior.
In addition to the warnings about judgmental behavior, Luke 6 and Matthew 7 are well worth reading. I have select a few passages that are instructive. Matthew 7:12-14 provides advice for living a worthwhile life. “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets. Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.”
In Luke 6:27-31, Christians are instructed to do the right thing which is sometimes difficult. “Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who mistreat you. If someone slaps you on one cheek, turn to them the other also. If someone takes your coat, do not withhold your shirt from them. Give to everyone who asks you, and if anyone takes what belongs to you, do not demand it back. Do to others as you would have them do to you.” Good counsel is also found in Luke 6:36, “Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful.”
“Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock. But everyone who hears these words of mine and does not put them into practice is like a foolish man who built his house on sand. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash. When Jesus had finished saying these things, the crowds were amazed at his teaching, because he taught as one who had authority, and not as their teachers of the law. (Matthew 7:24-29)
In Luke 6:20-23, Jesus provides comfort. “Blessed are you who are poor, for yours is the kingdom of God. Blessed are you who hunger now, for you will be satisfied. Blessed are you who weep now, for you will laugh. Blessed are you when people hate you, when they exclude you and insult you and reject your name as evil, because of the Son of Man. Rejoice in that day and leap for joy, because great is your reward in heaven.”
Christians have been taught the way to treat all people, and they are called to spread the word and the light.
“Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.” Matthew 5:16