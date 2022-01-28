Crow: Warnings about judgmental behavior

Each morning, we face a new day. Some will live the day peacefully; others will face complicated and dangerous circumstances. Prayers for those with needs are essential. The words from Psalm 34:18-19, provide hope and comfort. “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. The righteous person may have many troubles, but the Lord delivers him from them all.” Each person of faith should have the following belief, “I can do all this through Him who gives me strength.” (Philippians 4:13)

A reader asked about the passage in the Bible with comments about judgmental behavior. The topic is important because it is disrespectful to judge and condemn each other in public and personal life. People advise; God judges. The topic is presented in Luke and Matthew. “Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven. Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.” (Luke 6:37-38) “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? How can you say Brother, let me take the speck out of your eye, when you yourself fail to see the plank in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.” (Luke 6:41-42) Matthew 7:1-5 presents a similar message about judgmental behavior.