Crow: What happened after the crucifixion

After his resurrection, Jesus remained on earth for 40 days until his ascension. This post-resurrection period is presented in a meaningful way in the New Testament.

The followers of Jesus and his disciples were fearful of the country’s leaders and priests. They were cautious about the resurrection. At the first meetings with the resurrected Jesus, some followers did not recognize him. Thomas, a disciple, doubted him.

Jesus said to Thomas in John 20:27-28, “Put your fingers here. See my hands. Reach out your hand and put it into my side. Stop doubting and believe. Then Thomas said, ‘My Lord and my God.’” Jesus responded in John 20:29, “Because you have seen me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.” Jesus’ comment supports the importance of having faith. As his disciples were convinced that he was the Messiah, their anxiety diminished. Jesus assured his disciples with a promise in John 14:16-17, “And I will pray to the Father, and he will give you another Helper, that he may abide with you forever the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees him nor knows him; but you know him, for he dwells with you and will be in you.”

Descriptions of the post-resurrection appearances provide insight into this period and explain some of the important elements of Christian beliefs.

First, his appearances proved that he had defeated death. With his crucifixion, he provided redemptive love and life without death for the faithful. Second, the power of leaders and priest did not stop Jesus from his teaching ministry. References to his teaching mission can be found in three passages.

In John 20:16, “When Mary Magdalene recognized him, she called him “Rabboni” (teacher). Also, his teaching mission was recorded in John 21:1-25. Peter, Thomas, and two other disciples were fishing. A stranger appeared and told them to cast the net on the right side of the boat. When they followed his advice, the net became filled with fish. Later Jesus revealed himself, and they enjoyed a meal. By teaching them to fish and feeding them, they learned how to feed his sheep. As a teacher, “He appeared to more than 500 brothers and sisters at the same time.” (1 Corinthians 15:6) Third, he encouraged his disciples to go out and spread his word. An example for the third point is the great commission given to the disciples, and found in Matthew 28:18-20, “All authority has been given to me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the father, son, and holy spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”

This commission is a reminder for all Christian to spread his message by words and to act in ways that will reveal Christian priorities. ”Whoever believes in me, as Scripture has said, rivers of living water will flow from within them.” (John 7:38)

After 40 days, Jesus had completed his mission. ”When he had led them out to the vicinity of Bethany, he lifted up his hands and blessed them. While he was blessing them, he left them and was taken up into heaven.” (Luke 24:50-51) “He sat at the right hand of God.” (Mark 16:19) Most Christians believe that Jesus will be with God until the final judgment. The ascension was a confirmation of redemptive love and a connection with God.

With the understanding of their mission, the disciples spread the word. According to scripture and tradition, they faced many difficulties for their faith. King Herod was responsible for the death of James, the brother of John. Peter was crucified upside down in Rome. Andrew died on a cross, Thomas died from spear wounds, and Paul was behead. John was exiled to Patmos where, it is told, he wrote Revelation and died in old age.

Followers continued to faced persecution and death. The dedication and sacrifices of these early Christians should serve as a motivational message to uphold the faith in the name of Jesus. Some of the material in this column has been presented in the past, but it is important to think about and celebrate the important Christian events each year. Ascension day this year will be on Thursday, May 26.

Pray for peace and healing! “May the God who gives endurance and encouragement give you the same attitude of mind toward each other that Christ Jesus had.” (Romans 15:5)

Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.