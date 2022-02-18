Crow: What is the Intertestamental period?

The word “Bible” came from Greek word “byblos” which means book. The books of the Bible offer knowledge, wisdom and inspiration and continue to be relevant today.
It teaches us about the importance of righteousness, justice and kindness. It inspires us to seek spiritual truth. The Bible teaches us about ancient cultures. It explains the importance of spiritual roots of the Abrahamic religions. Judaism, Christianity and Islam are the more familiar ones, but the Baha’i Faith, Yezidi, Druze, Samaritan and Rastafari are also Abrahamic religions. All of these religions consider Abram(Abraham) to be their spiritual father, and they are blessed by their heavenly Father, as recorded in Genesis 12:1-3. “The Lord had said to Abram, ‘Go from your country, your people to the land I will show you. I will make you into a great nation, and I will bless you. I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.’”
Considering the gifts from God found in the Bible, it is no surprise that over the years, billions of people have read this best-selling book. According to The Guinness Book of World Records, around 5 billion Bibles have been printed, and it has been translated into nearly 700 languages. Forty people who were inspired by God wrote the 66 books. The Bible includes the sacred texts of Judaism and Christianity. The Bible has influenced literature, art and music. We are grateful for the scholars who search for accurate biblical information. It is important that rabbis, ministers and priests work on interpretation of passages so that they can teach and preach.(https://www.history.com/news/who-wrote-the-bible)
We often think about the Bible as the story of God and his people from Genesis to the Book of Revelation, but history reveals that this story includes a 400 year period of silence between the Old Testament and New Testament. It was a period without prophetic inspiration called the Intertestamental period by the Protestants and the Deuterocanonical period by the Catholic and the Eastern Orthodox Churches. The following information is an abbreviated view. I can address additional questions about this period.
Historically and culturally, it was a violent period with upheavals that affected people in the area including the times that the Jewish people suffered the loss of freedom and religious expressions. Political power and cultural influences were shifted from the East to the Greco-Roman world by King Philip II of Macedonia and his son Alexander. Alexander was tutored by Aristotle and was inspired to greatness by Homer’s The Iliad. He died in 323 BC having conquered the entire Mediterranean world and leaving his legacy of Hellenic views.
After Alexander’s death the kingdom was divided. Ptolemy took over present-day Egypt, and controlled the Jewish residents. Then the Jewish people were ruled by the Seleucids (Greek kings in Asia.) In 169 BC, the Seleucid King Antiochus tried to destroy the Jewish religion in horrible ways and tried to force Hellenic views on the Jewish people. The Jews fought to gain their freedom in the Maccabean Revolt. When King Antiochus died in 164 BC, the Jews regained some religious rights. In 142 BC, the Jews were given their religious and political freedom by King Demetrius II. They were free for 79 years. Around 63 BC, Pompey of Rome conquered Israel, and Judea was controlled by the Romans. Eventually Rome appointed Herod to be a Rome-controlled king of Judea. Herod was a cruel king with loyalty to Rome, and he gave the Jews very limited power.
The Jewish people were oppressed during the Intertestamental Period. They had hoped that God would send a Messiah and restore the Kingdom of David. Today Orthodox Jews continue to look for the coming of the Messiah. Conservative and Reformed Jews speak about the coming of a Messianic Age.
The time was right for the fulfillment of Old Testament promises of a Messiah. Alexander made Greek the universal language in that part of the world. The Hebrew scriptures were translated into Greek which made the Old Testament easier to read by more people. Rome had made the Mediterranean region safe for travel. These changes provided the opportunities to spread the messages of Jesus throughout the known world. (https://www.gotquestions.org/intertestamental-period.html
“For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword. It judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart.” Hebrews 4:12
