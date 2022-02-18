Crow: What is the Intertestamental period?

It teaches us about the importance of righteousness, justice and kindness. It inspires us to seek spiritual truth. The Bible teaches us about ancient cultures. It explains the importance of spiritual roots of the Abrahamic religions. Judaism, Christianity and Islam are the more familiar ones, but the Baha’i Faith, Yezidi, Druze, Samaritan and Rastafari are also Abrahamic religions. All of these religions consider Abram(Abraham) to be their spiritual father, and they are blessed by their heavenly Father, as recorded in Genesis 12:1-3. “The Lord had said to Abram, ‘Go from your country, your people to the land I will show you. I will make you into a great nation, and I will bless you. I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.’”