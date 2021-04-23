Crow: What research and the Bible say about prayer

Reading scripture provides guidance about prayers, In Philippians 4:6-7, we find the calming assurance of God’s promise. “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” God’s promise is linked to the connection that comes through Jesus as recorded in John 16:23, “Very truly I tell you, my Father will give you whatever you ask in my name.”

Words in Mark 11: 22-25 provide lessons about having mountain-moving faith in God and to maintaining a forgiving heart so that forgiveness will be given in return. Jesus said, “Have faith in God. Truly I tell you, if anyone says to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea,’ and does not doubt in their heart but believes that what they say will happen, it will be done for them. Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours. And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins.”