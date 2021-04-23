Crow: What research and the Bible say about prayer

The topic this week is about prayers. A few comments about the practices of praying should be helpful.
Research reveals that 55% of people who pray in America pray daily and 16% pray weekly. (https://www.pewforum.org/religious-landscape-study/frequency-of-prayer/).
We find that 82% of people who pray do so silently. (https://www.barna.com/research/silent-solo-americans-pray/).
In the past, I have written about the history and types of prayer. This week’s question came from a reader who asked if I believed that God answers prayers. Since the question was asked about my beliefs, I will answer as a lifelong Christian. My answer is yes, but I feel that it is necessary to review the topic. First, I think that prayer, personal or communal, is a key component of faith. Second, motivation for the prayer request needs self-scrutiny. Third, understanding the instructions from scripture about prayer is an informative and inspiring approach to faith.
Thoughtful prayers offer opportunities to search the mind and heart to understand personal needs and to build a faith-based life. Accepting the presence of God and Jesus in prayer enhances the search for solutions. Some anthropologists cite examples that reveal prayer to be a natural human instinct. Often prayers come at moments of crises. Spontaneous prayers for help can bring temporary assurance. Individuals must accept that prayers may not be answered as requested. Sometimes, and especially when a loved one dies, it is difficult to accept the loss. In this period of despair, prayer is needed. A broken heart can be mended with comfort and assurance. Not getting an expensive new car will notify the person who requested it to return to the purpose for praying. Self-scrutiny is necessary for praying to be beneficial.
Reading scripture provides guidance about prayers, In Philippians 4:6-7, we find the calming assurance of God’s promise. “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” God’s promise is linked to the connection that comes through Jesus as recorded in John 16:23, “Very truly I tell you, my Father will give you whatever you ask in my name.”
Words in Mark 11: 22-25 provide lessons about having mountain-moving faith in God and to maintaining a forgiving heart so that forgiveness will be given in return. Jesus said, “Have faith in God. Truly I tell you, if anyone says to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea,’ and does not doubt in their heart but believes that what they say will happen, it will be done for them. Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours. And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins.”
The following four passages explain the conditional aspects of prayer. “This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask according to his will, he hears us.” (1 John 5:14) “And whatsoever we ask, we receive of him, because we keep his commandments, and do those things that are pleasing in his sight.” (1 John 3:22) “If People, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven.” (2 Chronicles 7:14) “But when you ask, you must believe and not doubt, because the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea, blown and tossed by the wind. That person should not expect to receive anything from the Lord” (James 1:6-7)
I decided to cite the following statistics in my closing and to offer a final point. Russell Heimlich wrote, “Over half of Americans surveyed (55%) said they had received a definite answer to a specific prayer request. About one-in-four Americans (26%) reported they had received a direct revelation from God.” (https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2006/11/14/answered-prayers/) Yes, research provides information. Yes, we should use helpful guidelines to build our faith. Yet, I believe that with an open mind and a good heart prayers will be heard!
Jesus said, “If you remain in me, and my words remain in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you.” John 15:7
Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.