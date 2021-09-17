Crow: Words and actions have consequences

Last weekend, I relived the 9/11 tragic loss of lives and remained proud of the heroes who rushed into dangerous places. I realized how serious the consequences continue to be for all the people involved in this attack.
In the following days, I thought about the consequences of actions and reactions in our relationship with the Middle East. This story did not begin or end with the 9/11 acts of terror committed by people who hate America. We have learned from history and experiences that words, acts, and reactions shape our lives and have consequences.
"Actions have consequences. Ignorance about the nature of those actions does not free a person from responsibility for the consequences." — Stephen Dobyns
As citizens, we have limited control over world events, but we can control the way we interact with other people in our daily lives. Our faith and values lead us to believe that unified efforts are more productive than divisive behavior. “Like ripples on a pond our actions spread out and affect others because everything is interconnected. Actions come from our state of mind. So, when our state of mind changes, our actions change. If we make a conscious effort to develop our innate goodness that becomes our state of mind. By becoming a kinder person, we will be less likely to act in negative ways. We can practice being generous when we are selfish. Developing a gentle self-discipline and thoughtfulness brings our actions into line with our understanding and our higher intentions.” (http://www.wisdomparenting.org/wisdom/all-actions-have-consequences/)
We have sources for higher intentions. I have discussed the wisdom and guidance of higher intentions found in the Old and New Testament and will now review a few different sources.
We can read and absorb the thoughts of philosophers and religious leaders from different faiths and culture. Buddhism offers the Eightfold Path which includes a definition of good behavior. “The right view, right resolve, right speech, right conduct, right livelihood, right effort, right mindfulness, and right samadhi (a meditative union)." (https://www.pbs.org/edens/thailand/buddhism.htm) In the Analects, Confucius stressed the importance of civic and personal values. He encouraged justice, kindness and honesty as parts of religious and social values. I recall a Chinese painting called the Vinegar Tasters that depicts three men dipping their fingers into a pot of vinegar. They represent the three founders of China's major religious and philosophical traditions: Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism. Their facial expressions reveal that the men have different views about the vinegar, but there is no sign of discord. We should learn that we can have different views without rancor. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vinegar_tasters)
We can consider two more approaches to ethical behavior with a brief overview of Aristotle and Immanuel Kant. Aristotle's philosophy of virtue ethics included guidance from an internal source (conscience) to do the right thing. He believed that moral virtue comes from habit and practice instead of reasoning and instruction. (https://iep.utm.edu/aris-eth/) Kant’s deontology (nature of duty and obligation) followed external societal rules or divine guidance. Kant wrote about rational moral behavior: First, “Act according to that maxim by which you can will that it should become a universal law.” Second, “So act as to treat humanity, always as an end and never as only a means.” (https://www.britannica.com/topic/categorical-imperative)
The last example is an ancient parable called "The Blind Men and an Elephant" found in different cultures and religions. The story was told about a group of blind men who wandered away from town and found a strange animal. Having never seen an elephant, they investigated by touch. The man who touched the ear said it was a fan. The one who found the trunk said it was a fat snake with rough skin. One called it a wall after touching the large side of the animal. The last man touched the tusk and exclaimed that it was hard and like a spear. One of the endings revealed that each member supported his own conclusion and thought the others were lying. If the men had been willing to discuss their opinions, they might have found the truth or the whole elephant.
Many people think that they know the truth, and they discount other opinions. To avoid difficult consequences in all human interactions, a person should have ethical intentions. Then they should listen and think before using words and actions.
A favorite higher intention is found in 1 John 4:19. “We love because He first loved us.”