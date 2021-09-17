Crow: Words and actions have consequences

The last example is an ancient parable called "The Blind Men and an Elephant" found in different cultures and religions. The story was told about a group of blind men who wandered away from town and found a strange animal. Having never seen an elephant, they investigated by touch. The man who touched the ear said it was a fan. The one who found the trunk said it was a fat snake with rough skin. One called it a wall after touching the large side of the animal. The last man touched the tusk and exclaimed that it was hard and like a spear. One of the endings revealed that each member supported his own conclusion and thought the others were lying. If the men had been willing to discuss their opinions, they might have found the truth or the whole elephant.