Crow: Worship through song and dance

Praising a higher power has been a ritual of religions since ancient times. Today in most denominations, praise is delivered by scriptural readings, messages, prayers and hymns. The interludes of music are uplifting, and the hymns are liturgically instructive. Methods of praising God is a choice usually guided by a religious affiliation.
“Let the message of Christ dwell among you as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts.” (Colossians 3:16)
Praising God is a joy for me. When “Lord of the Dance” is the selected praise song, I sing with an open heart and a loud voice. Since I have been moved by this song, I found its backstory. The song was written by Sydney Carter in 1963. He said he thought about the image of Shiva, a Hindu deity, portrayed as Shiva the Nataraja, Lord of the Dance, but he was inspired by Jesus. He thought of Jesus as “the incarnation of the piper who is calling us. He dances that shape and pattern which is at the heart of our reality.” (https://www.theguardian.com/news/2004/mar/17/guardianobituaries.religion)
The song, “Lord of the Dance,” led to verses in the Old Testament that described praise dancing. “Let them praise his name with the dance; Let them sing praises to him with the timbrel and harp.” (Psalm 149:3) God was praised after the Red Sea was parted in Exodus 15:20-21. “Then Miriam the prophet, Aaron’s sister, took a timbrel, and all the women followed her, with timbrels and dancing. Miriam sang, ‘Sing to the Lord, for he is highly exalted. Both horse and driver he has hurled into the sea.’”
Before David became a king, his slaying of Goliath inspired the women to sing and dance in 1 Samuel 29:5. “Is this not David, of whom they sang to one another in dances, saying: ‘Saul has slain his thousands, And David his ten thousands’?” King David was well-known for his songs and his dancing. In 2 Samuel 6:14-15, he praised God. “Wearing a linen ephod, David was dancing before the Lord with all his might, while he and all Israel were bringing up the ark of the Lord with shouts and the sound of trumpets.”
In first century Christian churches, the services were oriented toward teaching the words of Jesus and building strong spiritual communities. Dancing was a part of the culture, but praise dancing in services was not highlighted.
During the next few centuries, church leaders like Saint Augustine (354–430) opposed dancing as detrimental to spiritual wellness; however, dance remained culturally important. From the ninth through 15th centuries, Europeans included dance in religious celebrations.
Even Francis of Assisi was said to have danced expressively while preaching a sermon. From the 16th to the 18th centuries, most churches changed or removed dance from services. Leaders of the Protestant Reformation and Catholic Counter-Reformation believed that dancing was too secular and not sacred. (https://theconversation.com/why-christianity-put-away-its-dancing-shoes-only-to-find-them-again-centuries-later-156369)
Leaders of the Shaker movement embraced praise dancing. A small group left England and came to the colonies in 1780s. They were known as “Shaking Quakers” because of their methods of praising God. They believed that the spirit of God moved them to praise dance. (https://www.pbs.org/kenburns/the-shakers/about-the-shakers/)
African enslaved people brought their version of song and dance to this country. Their spirituals, ring shouting and religious dancing “provided some enslaved people with hope and perseverance.” (https://www.pbs.org/show/black-church/) Their practices continue to bring spiritual joy to African-American churches. Members of some Pentecostal churches include dancing in their services.
“Historically, dance was welcomed and encouraged by Pentecostals as a way to connect with God.” (https://dbldkr.com/can-pentecostals-be-protestant-evangelical-dance-date-12-things-about-pentecostals-you-probably-didnt-know/) Praising God can be accomplished by different rituals and practices. More interesting stories and facts about praise worship can be found in the listed websites. “A time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn, and a time to dance,” Ecclesiastes 3:4
Remembering the messages of Martin Luther King Jr. is a way to honor his life. “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’ ”
Earl Crow’s column is published Saturdays in the Winston-Salem Journal. Email him at ecrow1@triad.rr.com.