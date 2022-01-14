Crow: Worship through song and dance

Praising a higher power has been a ritual of religions since ancient times. Today in most denominations, praise is delivered by scriptural readings, messages, prayers and hymns. The interludes of music are uplifting, and the hymns are liturgically instructive. Methods of praising God is a choice usually guided by a religious affiliation.

“Let the message of Christ dwell among you as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts.” (Colossians 3:16)

Praising God is a joy for me. When “Lord of the Dance” is the selected praise song, I sing with an open heart and a loud voice. Since I have been moved by this song, I found its backstory. The song was written by Sydney Carter in 1963. He said he thought about the image of Shiva, a Hindu deity, portrayed as Shiva the Nataraja, Lord of the Dance, but he was inspired by Jesus. He thought of Jesus as “the incarnation of the piper who is calling us. He dances that shape and pattern which is at the heart of our reality.” (https://www.theguardian.com/news/2004/mar/17/guardianobituaries.religion)