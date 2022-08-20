Crystal Towers residents celebrate 50th anniversary amid complaints about inaction in repairing and renovating the complex

Nearly 50 people celebrated Crystal Towers' 50th anniversary Saturday, seven months after the City of Winston-Salem Housing Authority of Winston-Salem decided not to sell the public housing complex.

Many residents and event organizers said they are frustrated and skeptical that city and federal officials will carry out their promise to spend money for repairs and renovation of the 11-story building at 625 W. Sixth St.

The attendees gathered outside in the Crystal Towers Park amid the sound of soul and rhythm and blues music. They later ate food at a cookout.

On June 30, 1972, federal housing officials reported that Crystal Towers had reached full occupancy in its 201 apartments, according to a federal document.

In 2019, HAWS announced it would sell the complex and use the money to create modern replacement housing. Low-income elderly and disabled people live in the building.

Irwin Mulrain, a resident and the president of the Crystal Towers Residents Council, told the attendees that Saturday was a great day for them and the city.

“It’s very important that everybody participates together to make this a great place to live, and a place where everyone can get along together,” said Mulrain, a member of Crystal Towers United and Housing Justice Now.

Those organizations worked to convince city officials and HAWS to not sell the complex. Crystal Towers United is a group of residents who opposed the proposed sell of the building.

Housing Justice Now is a housing advocacy group in Winston-Salem.

Crystal Towers "is a viable and valuable place in Winston-Salem," Mulrain said. “There is nothing like (Crystal Towers) this close to downtown.”

Clifton Tew, a member of Housing Justice Now, said that city and HAWS officials publicly said they would pay for capital improvements at Crystal Towers, but HAWS has only spent money to keep the building's two elevators working properly.

"No bold plans have been announced," Tew said. "No possible funding sources have been mentioned. Today, we demand the city take action."

Gwen Burston, a HAWS spokeswoman, couldn't be reached Saturday for comment.

Tew described the complex as "a bastion of Black elders," which was built in a predominately white neighborhood.

The cookout provided the attendees hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken wrapped with bacon, pork loin and macaroni and cheese.

Organizers also provided bottled water and sodas as well as a sheet cake with the word, “Crystal Towers 50th Birthday” in its frosting.

Before people lined up for the food, a resident said that the building’s two elevators malfunctioned again Friday. A crew repaired the elevators later on Friday, he said.

"It’s been nine years since the city and HAWS said they were going to renovate the building," said the resident who declined to identify himself because he wants to maintain his privacy.

"It's sad," the resident said. "They haven’t done anything."

Renee Wimbish, a volunteer with Housing Justice Now, told the attendees that Crystal Towers' residents who opposed the sale of the complex helped save the building.

“The work y’all did saved this community … keeping a roof over your heads,” Wimbish said. "You energize this city."

Phil Carter, a member of Housing Justice Now, said that many retired employees who worked at the city industrial sites live in the complex.

"The building was saved, and the residents stuck together," Carter said.

City officials haven't given the residents a timetable for when the repair and renovation work will begin at Crystal Towers, said Dan Rose, another member of Housing Justice Now.

HAWS indicated that it needs to hire an architect to create drawings of the complex before any work can begin, Rose said. That might happen by Dec. 31 or sometime in early 2023, Rose said.

"Every time we ask about it, it seems to get further and further away," Rose said.

The building and surrounding property are part of a valuable site in Winston-Salem, said Samuel Grier, a 20-year resident of Crystal Towers.

"I’ve seen a lot of things go into this housing development," Grier told the attendees. "I was blessed to obtain residence here.

"I don't have many years left on this earth, Grier said. “But I want to leave a legacy for those who come after us."