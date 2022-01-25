Crystal Towers residents celebrate a win in Winston-Salem. HAWS will renovate, rather than sell, downtown building.

Groups that worked together to oppose the sale of the Crystal Towers public housing high-rise in downtown Winston-Salem celebrated Tuesday afternoon with a cookout and pledges to keep pressure on officials to follow through with promises of renovation.
Several dozen people turned out for the event, held by Housing Justice Now and Crystal Towers United in a public park beside the public housing tower on Sixth Street on the western end of downtown.
“At last we got victory,” said Samuel Grier, a resident of the tower block who has been active in the residents’ group opposed to the sale. “The tenants of Crystal Towers do not have to go anywhere, so we can sleep better tonight.”
The Housing Authority of Winston-Salem announced in 2019 that it would sell the aging building and use the money to create modern replacement housing, but city and HAWS leaders told residents of the building on Jan. 17 that plans to sell the building have been scrapped in favor of renovation.
Crystal Towers has some 200 units for the elderly and disabled.
Although the two groups that celebrated Tuesday are claiming credit for the win — and for the concept of organizing to get the win — Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said it was his concern for the residents, and not any “outside group” — a reference to Housing Justice Now — that influenced his opposition to the sale.
Joines’ stance on the sale was critical, since the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development would not approve a deal to sell the building without the mayor’s backing. And Joines has been saying for months that he would OK no sales deal unless it provided adequate replacement housing for Crystal Towers residents in the center city.
“The people I was concerned about was the residents,” Joines said Tuesday. “I was always committed to make sure that we would replace housing in the central city, and when that wasn’t possible, we looked to renovation.”
For their part, the groups celebrating Tuesday called the outcome “a true demonstration of the power of community organizing and solidarity,” according to a news release prepared by the two groups.
The groups pointed out that they had pressured the city by gathering more than 2,000 signatures from the surrounding community from people opposed to the sale.
Phil Carter, with Housing Justice Now, said during the Tuesday celebration that advocates need to make sure that renovations will keep Crystal Towers operating “in perpetuity,” and that people can stay in the building while the renovation takes place.
That last point could be touchy later on, since Kevin Cheshire, the executive director of HAWS, has said that he is not sure that renovations can be done with no relocations. Residents might be willing to temporarily move if they are guaranteed the chance to come back, Grier told a reporter.
“Once these towers have been renovated, I honestly believe and expect that we will continue to live here,” Grier said. “That’s my hope.”
Cheshire, who helped lead the meeting on Jan. 17 when Crystal Towers residents learned about the cancellation of the sales plan, said Tuesday that not all residents like the idea of staying. Some were hoping to take advantage of the vouchers for replacement housing that were to have been issued had a sale taken place, he said.
“The reaction was more subdued when we made the announcement,” Cheshire said. “There were some residents who were celebrating and others were disappointed.”
Nikki Byers, who lives on Spring Street, and who is a member of First Baptist Church nearby, came to the celebration and said she and other members of the church are hoping to expand neighborly connections to Crystal Towers.
“We are pleased that the residents can stay in the neighborhood,” Byers said.
Meanwhile, Lea Nading came to the event with boxes of flowered plants to give away to residents and others at the event.
“I saw the building when it was working,” Nading said, commenting on how Crystal Towers “was a showplace” in 1991, when she began her work to keep up the garden at the towers.
“I’ve watched it over the years go down and down and down,” Nading said. “These residents don’t deserve that. These residents have needed help for so long. It should not have taken three years. That’s ridiculous.”
N.C. Rep. Amber Baker, a Democrat representing District 92 in the N.C. House, told people during the event that while some people were outspoken about keeping the tower block as public housing, others were working behind the scenes on the problem. Crystal Towers is in Baker’s district.
Dan Rose, with Housing Justice Now, read out the names of people who had died since the effort to stop the sale began.
“This kind of fight is not just a fight for those who live here today, but for those who will come in the next generation,” Rose said.
