Crystal Towers residents celebrate a win in Winston-Salem. HAWS will renovate, rather than sell, downtown building.

Joines’ stance on the sale was critical, since the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development would not approve a deal to sell the building without the mayor’s backing. And Joines has been saying for months that he would OK no sales deal unless it provided adequate replacement housing for Crystal Towers residents in the center city.

“The people I was concerned about was the residents,” Joines said Tuesday. “I was always committed to make sure that we would replace housing in the central city, and when that wasn’t possible, we looked to renovation.”

For their part, the groups celebrating Tuesday called the outcome “a true demonstration of the power of community organizing and solidarity,” according to a news release prepared by the two groups.

The groups pointed out that they had pressured the city by gathering more than 2,000 signatures from the surrounding community from people opposed to the sale.

Phil Carter, with Housing Justice Now, said during the Tuesday celebration that advocates need to make sure that renovations will keep Crystal Towers operating “in perpetuity,” and that people can stay in the building while the renovation takes place.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}