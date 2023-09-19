Residents of Crystal Towers and their supporters protested in front of City Hall on Monday, demanding that Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines follow through with a 2022 commitment to help the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem renovate the aging public housing tower block.

The protest came before a meeting of the Winston-Salem City Council in which the council approved setting aside more than $6 million to perform upgrades to Truist Stadium — provoking the claim from the protesters that the lives of Crystal Towers residents “don’t matter as much as minor league baseball.”

It could take $10 million to carry out needed upgrades and repairs at Crystal Towers, although that’s just a guess at what the actual price tag may work out to be. Residents counted it a win in 2022 when HAWS announced it had dropped plans to sell the building, and Joines met with residents to explain renovation plans.

Since then, residents said Monday, they’ve been waiting for the city to give HAWS the money for repairs.

“The housing authority is broke,” Crystal Towers resident Samuel Grier said. “We need the city to come in and help with the renovations. We need this desperately. I’m in a community where the majority of us are elderly, some of us are not capable of walking on two feet, some of us are bedridden.”

Residents talked about long-festering problems with the elevators at Crystal Towers as an emblem of building neglect they see stretching back for years. HAWS is working to replace both elevators, but for months that has meant having only one elevator while the other is being replaced.

Only last Sunday, that elevator was temporarily out for repair.

“If you have a fire to break out — we have (people with) walkers and people in wheelchairs,” said Crystal Towers resident Debra Howell. “Somebody’s not going to be able to get out.”

Kevin Cheshire, the director and chief executive of HAWS, explained Monday that it’s premature for his organization to ask the council for the money to make renovations, since the project to make elevator and other improvements is a first step that is still under way.

That work removed one elevator for replacement, Cheshire said, with the new elevator scheduled to be in service as soon as November. Simultaneously, he said, work is under way to centralize laundry areas on the ground floor, since an upper-level laundry kept leaking water into the elevators and damaged their electrical components.

The laundry and renovation of the ground floor common area should be done toward the end of October, Cheshire said. When the first elevator car is replaced, work can start on replacing the other one over a period of some 12 weeks. HAWS is taking care of the elevator and laundry projects from its own funds at an estimated cost of around $1 million.

Cheshire said the plan was for that work to be done before embarking on the assessment of what exactly needs to be done to upgrade and renovate the rest of the building.

“Until we know what the implementation number is, we can’t ask the city for anything,” Cheshire said.

Cheshire said that as bad as the needs are at Crystal Towers, money is tight, and HAWS has to make sure it has money to tackle needs at the many other housing projects that it manages.

Dan Rose, with the group Housing Justice Now, said the city shouldn’t wait on prior phases of work to finish before spending money for more Crystal Towers improvements. He blasted the city for voting to spend millions — without discussion — during the same meeting for improvements to Truist Stadium.

Playing ball

The stadium improvements approved are required by Major League Baseball in order to keep the Winston-Salem Dash playing here, city officials said when the spending was discussed in last week’s meeting of the city’s Finance Committee.

As part of a 2020 shakeup that axed some 40 minor league baseball teams, MLB is making the survivors meet new requirements for stadium quality.

The needed improvements here include upgrades to both the home and visiting team clubhouse areas, laundry and commissary improvements, separate and private locker rooms for female staff, coaches and umpires, a separate office for the visiting team manager and a second hitting and pitching tunnel that is protected from the elements.

The city had already planned on making the improvements under a $5 million budget, but acted Monday to pick the contractors for the work and to set aside an extra $1.6 million for increased costs.

Officials say the higher price tag was driven in part by inflation and partly by project changes that needed making. The work will be to a joint venture involving Frank L. Blum Construction Co. and W.C. Construction Co., a local minority-owned company. The joint venture has also set a goal of awarding about 47% of the subcontracting work to minority-owned companies and about 3% to woman-owned companies.

The $5.15 million deal with the contractors is more than $1.1 million higher than the $4 million the city had budgeted. Counting the cost of design work and other costs, the entire budget for the stadium renovation has risen from $5 million to $6.65 million.

