Crystal Towers residents, supporters cast a wary eye toward the future

Minus the champagne and cake, the small gathering outside Crystal Towers Tuesday afternoon sure carried the look and feel of an impromptu celebration of achievement.
Busy volunteers hung colorful streamers and carried hand-painted signs. Others handed out tickets for door prizes, flowers and plants in cardboard flats, sitting near coolers and snacks.
Fully appropriate as residents and the advocates for fair housing who’d encouraged and helped organize stepped up to tip imaginary caps to officialdom who just two weeks ago publicly backed away from a plan to sell the 11-story public housing unit.
“At last we got victory,” said resident Samuel Grier, an active and vocal opponent of the proposed sale. “The tenants of Crystal Towers do not have to go anywhere, so we can sleep better tonight.”
That’s fair.
But if they’re smart, residents and those who rallied in their support will best be served by keeping one eye open.
Part of the revival
Judging solely by current appearance and recent residents’ horror stories about rampant bed bugs, frequently busted elevators — a must in an 11-story tower that houses plenty of the city’s low-income elderly and disabled — and stifling heat, it’s difficult to see that at one time Crystal Towers was a point of civic pride.
“I saw the building when it was working,” Lea Nading, a volunteer gardener at the towers since the early ‘90s, told a colleague Tuesday. “I’ve watched it over the years go down and down and down. These residents don’t deserve that.”
Crystal Towers was built in the “modernist” style of architecture popular in the ‘60s and ‘70s (and with Soviet apparatchiks) on Sixth Street at the edge of downtown.
Location didn’t matter so much when the Center City, as soon boosters like to call it, was down and out.
Now, though, following the downtown’s revival and hundreds of new, pricey apartments coming online, it surely does as fears of gentrification and running out the poor loom large.
That’s a big part of the reason for the hard pushback to efforts to sell the building.
You want to push out the most vulnerable just when things are good?
“We want to keep residents in place,” said Phil Carter, of the Housing Justice Now group, in a phone conversation a few hours before Tuesday’s celebration. “Like I said, the residents of Crystal Towers deserve to be expected and respected as part of making progress and to enjoy that progress.”
And just like that, the camel poked its nose under the party tent.
While residents and their supporters should have been pleased with efforts to oppose a sale — signs reading “People Not Profit” and “Victory comes to those who organize and fight” were prominent in photo-ready backdrops — a decidedly unsubtle undercurrent of mistrust ran through it all.
“One of the things is that there’s not enough information yet from the city,” Carter said. “Is it (the $14-15 million price tag of repairs) a loan to the Housing Authority that will be forgiven?
“Because if it is, in 10 years the city could say it has no (stake) in it so we’ll just sell the building.”
Therein lies the rub.
Long, slow decline
Crystal Towers didn’t crumble overnight. It took years of neglect and underfunding of basic maintenance costs for it to get this way.
And in this city (and many others just like it), the cost of upkeep spiraled out of control to force the sale of other big-ticket items.
For proof, look no further than the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Alarmed by annual operating costs at the Joel and Bowman Gray Stadium, city officials slapped up in 2010 “For Sale” signs on each.
The combined annual operating costs exceeded revenue by some $850,000 and the city was coughing up at least $1.5 million to service debts. Maintenance and repair bills for the Joel were estimated at the time of running in excess of $9 million.
In business, that’s a whole lot of red ink. In 2013, the city sold Lawrence Joel to Wake Forest University for $8 million.
To some at least, selling Crystal Towers seemed a similar way out from under. Except that unlike the Joel, selling the towers would have amounted to cutting a few more threads from an already bare social safety net.
And that precisely is what set Carter to thinking long-term. Fixing Crystal Towers is one thing, preventing another backslide is another entirely.
“What’s stopping (officials) from saying ‘We just can’t afford the maintenance?’” he said. “There is always the potential to use the money for renovations, then say ‘We have a place for 210 people to move so now we can sell it.’”
Forgive Carter, tower residents and their supporters for being wary even as a celebration was underway.
The situation is not unlike an American Cold War-era slogan for dealing with Soviet apparatchiks: Trust but verify.
Given history, that seems perfectly reasonable.
