Crystal Towers residents, supporters cast a wary eye toward the future

And just like that, the camel poked its nose under the party tent.

While residents and their supporters should have been pleased with efforts to oppose a sale — signs reading “People Not Profit” and “Victory comes to those who organize and fight” were prominent in photo-ready backdrops — a decidedly unsubtle undercurrent of mistrust ran through it all.

“One of the things is that there’s not enough information yet from the city,” Carter said. “Is it (the $14-15 million price tag of repairs) a loan to the Housing Authority that will be forgiven?

“Because if it is, in 10 years the city could say it has no (stake) in it so we’ll just sell the building.”

Therein lies the rub.

Long, slow decline

Crystal Towers didn’t crumble overnight. It took years of neglect and underfunding of basic maintenance costs for it to get this way.

And in this city (and many others just like it), the cost of upkeep spiraled out of control to force the sale of other big-ticket items.

For proof, look no further than the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.