Current events, Black Lives Matter movement cause for reflection for jury member

Jurors couldn’t reach a unanimous decision — a hung jury — so Judge Julius Rousseau imposed a life sentence, the only option available.

After bailiffs led Lyons from the courtroom, Rousseau sharply criticized police actions.

“It is very disturbing to me that at the briefing the officers had that night that the officers ... planned to go to the apartment, announce 'Police Search,' then knock the door down with a 75-pound battering ram without waiting any appreciable time," Rousseau said. "And this — I thought — all based on the information of a 17-year-old informant, a 17-year-old boy who had been caught for the possession of drugs. And the officers say 'Well if you have some information about somebody selling, we'll let you go.'

"And even if there had been 10 pounds of marijuana in that apartment, it's not worth the life of one police officer."

All these years later, the judge's strong words still stand out to Bland. He reflects on them to this day.

“I just don’t understand why (police) couldn’t wait until he left,” he said. “Why not arrest him when he went into a 7-Eleven or something?”

Another puzzling aspect, especially when compared to today’s climate, was the lack of a public outcry.