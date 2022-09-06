Cycling classic, Gears & Guitars and National Cycling Center move ahead at different paces in Winston-Salem

A scant day out from the Friday opening of the 2022 Winston-Salem Cycling Classic and the accompanying Gears & Guitars festival, Sterling Swaim couldn’t keep his eyes off the radar or notoriously fickle weather forecasts.

And how could he not?

The bands - several hundred thousand dollars’ worth including headliners Dawes, Tonic, and Better than Ezra - have been lined up for months. Cyclists, the pros and local weekend warriors, have been entering races (and rides) scheduled at various times from Friday through Sunday.

A small army of volunteers and vendors, too, have been locked in as well. A lot of moving parts and last-minute details - Swaim had to pick up a loaner bicycle from Ken's Bike Shop Wednesday for former pro Robbie Ventura for example - need to mesh in order for the ninth annual downtown bicycle-and-music festival to roll.

But the weather, with forecasts showing rain cloud icons looming Saturday and Sunday, remains a wild card.

“I’m becoming obsessed with it,” said Swaim, the chairman of the National Cycling Center and as such, a key cog in the gears that make the self-professed “Biggest Party on Two Wheels” turn. “It looks good for Friday. We’ll see about Saturday and Sunday.”

Complicated and intertwined

Gears & Guitars, as well as the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic bike races, has been a complex enterprise since its inception in 2014.

Logistics - and the cash to pull it all off - require nearly year-round planning.

Miles-long amateur road rides called Fondos winding through the countryside, the shorter criteriums for pros that whip through Bailey Park at speeds of up to 50 mph and lining up familiar musical acts can be difficult under the best of circumstances,

“It’s no joke,” Swaim said. “There’s a lot to it.”

Part of the overall vision, at least initially, involved a three-story building on North Liberty Street that was touted by local leaders as the future home of a National Cycling Center - part training Mecca for elite athletes and part economic engine for the region.

Civic boosters and elected officials alike pumped it up as the “country’s premier training destination for elite cyclists.”

“This center will bring national attention and focus on our community in a very positive way,” said Mayor Allen Joines in 2016.

Artist renderings, still available on the National Cycling Center’s website, show a center that would give athletes aspiring to spots in the U.S. Olympic team or hard-to-earn places in World Cup competitions access to sports medicine, professional coaching, metabolic testing, nutrition and training plans.

A sign displayed prominently in a front-facing window proclaimed for years that the National Cycling Center would be “coming in 2017.”

And as the downtown area expanded, the building that was to house the cycling center hardly changed and currently serves as a warehouse for a nonprofit called A Bed and A Book which provides new bedding (and books) for underprivileged kids who may lack either.

Part of that, no doubt, stemmed from the audacity of the initial vision.

Setting Winston-Salem up as a national training center was never going to happen overnight. It was going to take years and cost hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars.

But as anyone who follows downtown comings and goings can see, the project was delayed. The "coming soon" signage gave way to a smaller display explaining the dream without a firm timeline for opening long after 2017 had come and gone.

Odd as it sounds at first, the National Cycling Center was set back in part by losing out on a hoped-for affiliation with the U.S. Olympic Committee.

A sex-abuse scandal involving USA Gymnastics and Dr. Larry Nassar, a team doctor sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in prison for sexual assault, put an end to any plans smaller sports may have had for training centers.

“Unfortunately there will be no more (Olympic) training centers whether it's wrestling, gymnastics or cycling,” Swaim said.

Money, too, has played a role in pumping brakes on plans. And a look at the nonprofit National Cycling Center’s 2019 Form 990 tax return - the most recent year available through Charity Navigator - provides a glimpse into the financial challenges.

Total revenue for 2019 was listed as $785,751 and total expenses as $1,058,199 - a single-year shortfall of $272,448 - and a year-end cash fund balance of $299,996.

Some $639,500 of the total revenue, according to the tax return, came from contributions - sponsorships to support Gears & Guitars - as the festival, the racing and the planned cycling center are interconnected.

A statement of functional expenses included with the tax return showed event entertainment cost $272,829, security $98,245 and the bike share program $73,641, for example.

“(The National Cycling Center) is more than just the building on Chestnut Street,” Swaim said. “We’re still planning on (opening). It’s just down the road a bit.”

Common goals

Rather than wondering about what may (or may not) wind up in a building downtown - or when - the immediate focus for boosters is seeing that Gears & Guitars and the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic remains a vibrant centerpiece of the community’s social calendar and keeps the vision for a training center alive.

Toward that end - and as a way of welcoming the festival back after COVID’s unwelcome intrusion - organizers have for this year done away with ticketing.

Live performances in Bailey Park Friday, Saturday and Sunday are free this weekend.

Sponsors who are underwriting it all - Flow Motors, Carolinas Pain Institute, Novant Health - agreed with the premise in hopes of drawing large crowds, increasing visibility for cycling and entrenching Gears & Guitars as a Labor Day fixture.

Advertising and outreach efforts have matched the expansion of activities scheduled this weekend.

“Lidl was the straw that broke the camel’s back in a good way,” Swaim said of the grocery chain. “God bless Lidl, Flow, Rick Rauck (a physician who leads the Carolinas Pain Institute) and all the sponsors.”

This year’s edition includes Friday night "Streets of Fire" competitions - drag racing of sorts down Fourth Street - amateur racers and professionals competing in criteriums all day Saturday and community activities such as the Fondo rides Sunday morning in distances ranging from the absurd (65 miles) to more manageable 15- and 7-mile routes down the city's Long Branch Trail greenway to Salem Lake.

The National Cycling Center, as once billed, may never approach the initial vision once pitched. But, backers say, it's not dead - outward appearances notwithstanding.

Besides, the immediate concern for organizers is pulling off Gears & Guitars and running a successful series of races.

But before any of that can come off, there is the not-so-small matter of the weather.

“It’s the one thing no one can control,” Swaim said.

Even with a less-than-promising forecast - one that’s subject to change - Swaim still managed optimism.

“The last time we had the road race there was supposed to be a 100 percent change of torrential downpours all day,” he said. “We wound up with just a few drops that amounted to a refreshing sprinkle.”