Daily COVID-19 case count drops in Forsyth; county has another related death

The daily COVID-19 case count in Forsyth County declined for the first time in a week, while another resident died during the pandemic.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 34 new cases for Forsyth on Tuesday.

By comparison, there were 203 new cases reported between noon Friday and noon Monday, which continued what experts called a concerning trend.

The average daily case count of 68 over the past two weeks is up from 45 in the previous two-week period, according to Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.

Overall, there have been 35,056 cases in Forsyth during the pandemic.

The death toll for the pandemic in the county is at 372.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.

“Over the last two weeks, our highest number of cases is in that 15- to- 24-age range, followed by 25- to 34-year-olds,” Swift said Thursday.

Swift said that just 20% of those ages 18 to 24 in Forsyth are considered as fully vaccinated, along with 27% in the 25-to-49 age range.