Daily COVID-19 case count drops in Forsyth; county has another related death

The daily COVID-19 case count in Forsyth County declined for the first time in a week, while another resident died during the pandemic.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 34 new cases for Forsyth on Tuesday.
By comparison, there were 203 new cases reported between noon Friday and noon Monday, which continued what experts called a concerning trend.
The average daily case count of 68 over the past two weeks is up from 45 in the previous two-week period, according to Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.
Overall, there have been 35,056 cases in Forsyth during the pandemic.
The death toll for the pandemic in the county is at 372.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
“Over the last two weeks, our highest number of cases is in that 15- to- 24-age range, followed by 25- to 34-year-olds,” Swift said Thursday.
Swift said that just 20% of those ages 18 to 24 in Forsyth are considered as fully vaccinated, along with 27% in the 25-to-49 age range.
By comparison, because of the early vaccine focus on elderly North Carolinians, 71% of those ages 75 and older have been fully vaccinated, along with 68% of those ages 65 to 74.
Statewide
DHHS reported 1,148 new cases statewide — the third consecutive decline in the daily count since reaching a recent high of 2,578 on Friday.
The statewide case total is 964,871 and the death total is 12,583 after DHHS reported 23 additional deaths.
COVID-19-related hospitalizations reversed course by going up 36 in Tuesday's report to 1,103. There was a six-week high of 1,170 in the April 20 report.
Hospitalizations have been as low as 859 on March 27, while the daily peak was 3,990 on Jan. 14.
The 17-county Triad region reported 220 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Tuesday, up 18 from Monday.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 7.5% based on 20,954 tests performed Sunday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9 and had a recent high of 8.5% on April 11.
In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 5.8% of about 350 tests performed Sunday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccinations
Forsyth vaccine providers — including Wake Forest Baptist Health, Novant Health and the Forsyth County Department of Public Health — had given 124,772 individuals at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to DHHS.
DHHS reports that 32.6% of Forsyth residents, or 126,635 out of an estimated 388,453, have received at least one dose, and 105,192, or 27.5%, are considered fully vaccinated.
Blurring the reporting lines is that an estimated 25% of people who have received a vaccine dose in Forsyth are not county residents, as well as the Forsyth residents who got their first or both doses outside the county.
The three providers are offering walk-in vaccination slots.
Novant is offering walk-in vaccinations at its Hanes Mall site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. The number of walk-in slots is subject to available supply each day. People with appointments can choose a walk-in vaccination instead or can reschedule for an earlier slot at www.GetVaccinated.org.
Swift said first-vaccine doses are being offered during mass-vaccination clinics at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building. Clinic hours currently are 1 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays.
“We stop (walk-in shots) one hour before the close of our clinics each day,” Swift said.
DHHS reported that 48.5% of North Carolinians ages 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, while 38.8% in that age group are fully vaccinated.
There have been 6.97 million doses administered in North Carolina: 3.77 million first doses of Pfizer and Moderna; 2.94 million second doses of Pfizer and Moderna; and 253,605 single doses of Johnson & Johnson.
336-727-7376