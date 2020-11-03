Daily COVID-19 case count reaches two-week low in Forsyth; state has daily high for deaths

Mandates about mask wearing changes from state to state. A national poll by Slickdeals shows which states are the most likely to wear masks in public.

Forsyth County has dropped to a two-week low in daily COVID-19 cases while the statewide count remains at surge levels.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 47 new cases in Forsyth, but no additional deaths Tuesday.

Meanwhile, DHHS reported 2,349 new cases and 67 additional deaths in North Carolina, the latter a statewide daily high for the pandemic.

DHHS cautioned that not all 67 individuals died Monday, as deaths are reported as they are confirmed. The previous daily high was 53 on both Sept. 25 and Oct. 20.

It is Forsyth's lowest daily case total since 46 on Oct. 20. Overall, Forsyth is at 9,336 cases and 121 deaths.

Forsyth has experienced 10 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16. The single-day high for Forsyth was 162 on June 1.

Separately, DHHS reported Tuesday that there has been another COVID-19 outbreak at a child care facility, this one a Foundations Early Learning Center site involving four staff members and two children.

DHHS listed as over the outbreak at long-term care facility Accordius Health of Clemmons, which had 38 resident cases, including nine deaths, and eight staff cases.