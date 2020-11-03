Daily COVID-19 case count reaches two-week low in Forsyth; state remains at elevated level

Forsyth County has dropped to a two-week low in daily COVID-19 cases while the statewide count remains at surge levels.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 47 new cases in Forsyth, but no additional deaths Monday.
It is Forsyth's lowest daily case total since 46 on Oct. 20. Overall, Forsyth is at 9,336 cases and 121 deaths.
Forsyth has experienced 10 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16. The single-day high for Forsyth was 162 on June 1.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported 2,349 new cases and 67 additional deaths Tuesday.
The statewide daily case total represented a rebound from 1,336 cases reported Monday, but still down from 2,507 reported on Sunday and 2,805 reported on Saturday. The record high for the pandemic was 2,885 reported on Thursday.
Since Oct. 15, seven daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.
The overall totals are at 280,337 cases and 4,457 deaths since mid-March.
Key numbers
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 21 that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status for another three weeks, until Nov. 13, while repeating his concern about the recent uptick in most key COVID-19 metrics.
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.
There was a 6.8% positive rate out of Sunday's 32,364 tests in North Carolina.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,175 as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, up 29 from Monday. The high was 1,279 on July 22.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total case count has jumped 59.4% from 175,815 to 280,377 as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 54.2% from 2,889 to 4,457.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 30.6% from 214,684 to 280,377. The death toll is up by 23.5% from 3,608 to 4,457.
Local updates
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday: 8,028 out of 9,336, or 86%.
Active Forsyth cases reported as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday: 1,187.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Monday (latest day available): 246,318, or 88.6%.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Saturday (latest day available): 5.5% out of about 800 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past month.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Monday: 333, highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
About 97% of hospitals in the state submitted their COVID-19 case and death totals by Tuesday's 7:30 a.m. deadline, along with 100% in the Triad region.
DHHS reported there were 25,125 tests statewide Monday, raising the overall total to 4.14 million.
