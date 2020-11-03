Daily COVID-19 case count reaches two-week low in Forsyth; state remains at elevated level

The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4.

There was a 6.8% positive rate out of Sunday's 32,364 tests in North Carolina.

The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,175 as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, up 29 from Monday. The high was 1,279 on July 22.

Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total case count has jumped 59.4% from 175,815 to 280,377 as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 54.2% from 2,889 to 4,457.

Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 30.6% from 214,684 to 280,377. The death toll is up by 23.5% from 3,608 to 4,457.

Local updates

Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday: 8,028 out of 9,336, or 86%.