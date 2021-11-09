Daily COVID-19 case counts remain on decline in Forsyth

Forsyth County continues to see declines in key COVID-19 numbers, particularly in the daily case count, as the delta variant surge appears to be waning.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday there were 37 new cases in Forsyth and no additional COVID-19 related deaths.
That followed 53 new cases reported Monday.
Forsyth has had 52,396 cases of COVID-19 and 570 related deaths since daily counts began in mid-March 2020.
Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new reported cases during that period.
By contrast, as of noon Tuesday, Forsyth had averaged 58 new cases per day over the most recent two-week period.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
About 36% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 200, have occurred since April 15.
There have been 107 deaths since Sept. 1 and four deaths so far in November.
Statewide update
DHHS reported 1,243 new cases Tuesday, compared with 1,103 on Monday, 1,497 on Sunday and 2,025 on Saturday.
The Nov. 1 case count of 1,096 is the lowest daily statewide total since 871 on July 19.
There were 19 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.49 million COVID-19 cases and 18,336 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,097 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Tuesday, up 57 from Monday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 253 COVID-19 patients, unchanged from Monday.
One statewide number that appears to be on the rise is the positive test rate, which was at 5.9% based on 26,050 tests conducted Sunday. The rate was 5.1% on Monday and was as low as 3.9% on Nov. 4.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 4.7% over the past 14 days.
DHHS said 67% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or about 5.42 million with the two-dose regimen and 4440,198 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Tuesday, 215,832 Forsyth residents — or 56% of all residents — are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 65%, Wake 67% and Mecklenburg 58%.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has estimated that about 20,000 of the 35,500 children ages 5 to 11 in the county would get fully vaccinated.
Swift recommends parents have their child get a first dose by mid-November so that they can be fully vaccinated by Christmas.
