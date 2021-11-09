 Skip to main content
Daily COVID-19 case counts remain on decline in Forsyth
top story

Drugmaker Pfizer says there could be a return to normal life within a year, but a COVID-19 shot may become a yearly event. Source by: Stringr

Forsyth County continues to see declines in key COVID-19 numbers, particularly in the daily case count, as the delta variant surge appears to be waning.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday there were 37 new cases in Forsyth and no additional COVID-19 related deaths.

That followed 53 new cases reported Monday.

Forsyth has had 52,396 cases of COVID-19 and 570 related deaths since daily counts began in mid-March 2020.

Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new reported cases during that period.

By contrast, as of noon Tuesday, Forsyth had averaged 58 new cases per day over the most recent two-week period.

Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.

There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.

About 36% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 200, have occurred since April 15.

There have been 107 deaths since Sept. 1 and four deaths so far in November.

Statewide update

DHHS reported 1,243 new cases Tuesday, compared with 1,103 on Monday, 1,497 on Sunday and 2,025 on Saturday.

The Nov. 1 case count of 1,096 is the lowest daily statewide total since 871 on July 19.

There were 19 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.49 million COVID-19 cases and 18,336 deaths since the pandemic began.

DHHS listed 1,097 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Tuesday, up 57 from Monday.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 253 COVID-19 patients, unchanged from Monday.

One statewide number that appears to be on the rise is the positive test rate, which was at 5.9% based on 26,050 tests conducted Sunday. The rate was 5.1% on Monday and was as low as 3.9% on Nov. 4.

For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 4.7% over the past 14 days.

DHHS said 67% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or about 5.42 million with the two-dose regimen and 4440,198 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of noon Tuesday, 215,832 Forsyth residents — or 56% of all residents — are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 65%, Wake 67% and Mecklenburg 58%.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has estimated that about 20,000 of the 35,500 children ages 5 to 11 in the county would get fully vaccinated.

Swift recommends parents have their child get a first dose by mid-November so that they can be fully vaccinated by Christmas.

Need a vaccination or test?

Forsyth County Department of Public Health is holding the following vaccination clinics this week:

Due to the difference in prepping and administering the Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year-olds, which is a third of the dose used for ages 12 and up, there will be community vaccination events devoted solely to children.

* Kids 5 to 11: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road.

Schedule an appointment at Bit.Ly/KaleideumVaccinations. Due to space limitations, there is a limit of one adult per child. Children who receive the vaccine will get free admission for a future visit to Kaleideum.

Vaccinations are offered at 799 N. Highland Ave. To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, go to Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 582-0800. Walk-ins are accepted.

Novant's Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The Hanes Mall testing site is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Wake Forest Baptist said people who are sick or who are unsure of the level of care they need can access immediate virtual care and speak with an emergency medicine specialist 24/7 by video visit or by calling (844) 938-3533. A health care provider will direct them to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test for the site outside Brenner Children’s emergency department.

There is no age limit at the Brenner Children’s drive-up site for tests ordered through Immediate Virtual Care.

StarMed offers testing at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Booster shots: Booster shots are available six months after the second Moderna or Pfizer shot for people 65 years and older and for people 18 and over who live in long-term care settings or have underlying medical conditions. Boosters are also available for people working in high-risk settings.

Those 18 and over are eligible for a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson if it’s been two months since their single dose of that vaccine.

Concerned about COVID-19?

