Daily COVID-19 case counts remain on decline in Forsyth

Forsyth County continues to see declines in key COVID-19 numbers, particularly in the daily case count, as the delta variant surge appears to be waning.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday there were 37 new cases in Forsyth and no additional COVID-19 related deaths.

That followed 53 new cases reported Monday.

Forsyth has had 52,396 cases of COVID-19 and 570 related deaths since daily counts began in mid-March 2020.

Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new reported cases during that period.

By contrast, as of noon Tuesday, Forsyth had averaged 58 new cases per day over the most recent two-week period.

Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.

There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.

About 36% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 200, have occurred since April 15.