Daily COVID-19 case up in North Carolina. 20 new cases reported in Forsyth County.

The statewide daily case count for COVID-19 has gone up after a four-day decline.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday 969 cases on Tuesday.

That's up from 622 on Monday.

Monday’s daily case count is the lowest since 431 on Aug. 17, although a data-gathering glitch caused that number to be artificially low. Before that, North Carolina had not seen a lower daily number of new cases since May 27, when 488 were reported.

With an overall count of 993,547, the state moved closer to exceeding the 1 million case total.

Meanwhile, 20 new cases were reported in Forsyth, raising the overall total to 36,023 cases. There were 22 new cases reported Tuesday.

DHHS said that, as of Monday, 963,539 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 97.1% of the 991,956 cases at the time.

DHHS reported 27 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide for an overall total of 12,938.

There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth, keeping the May total at three and the pandemic total to 377.