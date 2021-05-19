Daily COVID-19 case up in North Carolina. 20 new cases reported in Forsyth County.

The statewide daily case count for COVID-19 has gone up after a four-day decline.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday 969 cases on Tuesday.
That's up from 622 on Monday.
Monday’s daily case count is the lowest since 431 on Aug. 17, although a data-gathering glitch caused that number to be artificially low. Before that, North Carolina had not seen a lower daily number of new cases since May 27, when 488 were reported.
With an overall count of 993,547, the state moved closer to exceeding the 1 million case total.
Meanwhile, 20 new cases were reported in Forsyth, raising the overall total to 36,023 cases. There were 22 new cases reported Tuesday.
DHHS said that, as of Monday, 963,539 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 97.1% of the 991,956 cases at the time.
DHHS reported 27 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide for an overall total of 12,938.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth, keeping the May total at three and the pandemic total to 377.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or died days before their cases were counted.
The decreasing number of new cases comes as Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most indoor and outdoor social distancing and mask restrictions, effective Friday.
Dr. Ashley Perrott, a family physician with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday it will take two to three weeks to determine whether there will be a noticeable uptick in COVID-19 cases as a result.
COVID-19 metrics
DHHS listed a statewide positive test rate of 4.3% based on 10,385 tests performed Monday. The state hit a recent low of 3.5% on May 12.
In Forsyth, the positive test rate was 5% of about 350 tests performed Monday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 820 in Wednesday’s report, unchanged from Tuesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 207 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Wednesday, up 23 from Tuesday.
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 during the week that began April 5.
The vaccination count was 135,689 for the week that began May 10.
The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.
DHHS said that, as of noon Wednesday, 51.9% of adults in North Carolina have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 47% are considered fully vaccinated.
About 76% of individuals ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
In Forsyth, DHHS reported that 131,888 of all county residents have been partially vaccinated, or 34.5%, while 120,273 have been fully vaccinated, or 31.5%.
When including just those residents ages 18 and older, which is just more than 300,000, about 44% have been partially vaccinated and 40% are considered fully vaccinated.
