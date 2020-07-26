New COVID-19 cases in North Carolina reached a seven-day low on Saturday as the state approached 1,800 deaths related to the virus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that, as of noon Sunday, there were 1,621 new cases on Saturday following on 2,097 cases Friday.
The total state count is at 112,713 since mid-March.
The highest-ever daily number of new COVID-19 cases was 2,481 on July 18.
Since North Carolina surpassed 2,000 new daily cases for the first time July 3, there have been nine daily case counts of at least 2,000. There also have been 12 daily case counts with at least 1,900.
Statewide, COVID-19 related deaths are at 1,785 after DHHS reported 32 deaths on Friday and seven on Saturday.
As of noon Sunday, there are 1,170 North Carolinians currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The record daily high of 1,188 was on Wednesday.
There have been more than 1,000 hospitalizations in the state each day since July 7.
Forsyth updates
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health no longer updates its cases on the weekend.
DHHS reported that as of noon Sunday, there are at least 4,556 cases in Forsyth, up 86 from Friday. The number of COVID-19 deaths was unchanged at 41.
Forsyth health officials said on Friday that 2,788 residents were counted as recovered for an active case count of 1,641.
The 16-county Triad Healthcare Preparedness Center region has more intensive-care beds in use, at 397, than any other region in the state, as well as most inpatient beds in use at 3,099. Both counts include patients with and without COVID-19.
As of noon Sunday, the Triad region has the state’s second highest total of adult COVID-19 patients in ICU at 74, down from 85 on Friday. It also has the second highest total of COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 249, down from 265 on Friday.
Guilford County has at least 4,691 total cases, up 92 from Friday, while the number of deaths has increased by four to 139.
There have been at least 17,803 COVID-19 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 15.8% of statewide cases. There have been at least 300 reported deaths in the region, representing 16.8% of the statewide total.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that North Carolina remains in what he called the “persistently moderately high” category for the pandemic.
He said Forsyth and Guilford are examples of the N.C. trends with case trends being modestly down in Forsyth and modestly up in Guilford over the past two weeks.
Ohl said he remains concerned about community spread expanding, particularly with indoor gatherings such as churches, family and neighborhood gatherings and people returning from vacations.
Positive rate
Statewide, the percentage of tests coming back positive has hovered between 8% and 10% since at least mid-May. It was at 9% as of noon Sunday. There have been 1.61 million tests conducted in North Carolina.
The latest testing numbers for Forsyth, disclosed Tuesday, had 4,175 positive results out of 34,525 tests countywide for a 12.1% positive rate.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a 5% positive rate would be preferable.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cohen has expressed concern recently about the lengthening time it is taking to get COVID-19 test results back from non-hospital venues.
