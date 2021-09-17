Daily COVID-19 cases in Forsyth climb closer to daily pandemic high

The daily COVID-19 case count neared a high in Forsyth County on Friday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth had 347 new cases and an additional COVID-19 related death.
The last time Forsyth's daily case count was higher was Jan. 9, when 430 cases were reported.
“We are still at our January levels for weekly COVID cases,” county health director Joshua Swift said.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 46,763 cases and 486 COVID-19-related deaths.
Since Aug. 20, the county has reported 6,012 new cases and 47 deaths, nearly all among unvaccinated people.
Those totals alone represent 12.8% of all COVID-19 cases ever reported in Forsyth, along with 9.6% of all COVID-related deaths in the county.
Swift said new cases involving newborns to 17-year-olds dropped slightly from 29% for the week that ended Sept. 4 to 27% for the week that ended Sept. 11.
Swift said that, based on the latest University of Washington state-by-state COVID-19 case trends, North Carolina “doesn’t look like we’re going to go down (in cases) as fast as we went up” since early August.
“It looks like (Forsyth) is going to stay in that 1,200 to 1,400 weekly case trend for September, and while we may go slightly down after that, it won’t be back at the levels we were in June and July for quite some time,” Swift said.
Statewide
North Carolina was reported with 7,905 cases, compared with 7,160 on Thursday, 7,277 on Wednesday and 4,760 on Tuesday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.33 million COVID-19 cases and 15,615 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of deaths was up 95 from Thursday’s report.
In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said that between 90% and 94% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people or vaccinated people who have health conditions that put them at risk.
As recently as July 6, statewide hospitalizations were as low as 231.
As of noon Friday, DHHS listed 3,573 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, down 47 from the previous day’s report.
The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14 — when the vaccine was available publicly on a very limited basis.
The 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region had a combined 844 COVID-19 patients, down four from Thursday.
North Carolina had 908 adults in the ICU with COVID-19 on Friday. Monday’s 955 count represents the high for the pandemic.
Statewide, 688 patients were on ventilators, down from Monday’s count of 701, which also was a pandemic high.
The latest statewide positive test rate was 9.7%, based on 72,494 tests conducted Wednesday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate is 12.9% over the past 14 days.
