Daily COVID-19 cases in Forsyth climb closer to daily pandemic high

The daily COVID-19 case count neared a high in Forsyth County on Friday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth had 347 new cases and an additional COVID-19 related death.

The last time Forsyth's daily case count was higher was Jan. 9, when 430 cases were reported.

“We are still at our January levels for weekly COVID cases,” county health director Joshua Swift said.

Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 46,763 cases and 486 COVID-19-related deaths.

Since Aug. 20, the county has reported 6,012 new cases and 47 deaths, nearly all among unvaccinated people.

Those totals alone represent 12.8% of all COVID-19 cases ever reported in Forsyth, along with 9.6% of all COVID-related deaths in the county.

Swift said new cases involving newborns to 17-year-olds dropped slightly from 29% for the week that ended Sept. 4 to 27% for the week that ended Sept. 11.

Swift said that, based on the latest University of Washington state-by-state COVID-19 case trends, North Carolina “doesn’t look like we’re going to go down (in cases) as fast as we went up” since early August.