Daily COVID-19 cases in Forsyth climb closer to daily pandemic high
Daily COVID-19 cases in Forsyth climb closer to daily pandemic high

Novant provides pediatrics COVID-19 update

The daily COVID-19 case count neared a high in Forsyth County on Friday. 

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth had 347 new cases and an additional COVID-19 related death.

The last time Forsyth's daily case count was higher was Jan. 9, when 430 cases were reported.

“We are still at our January levels for weekly COVID cases,” county health director Joshua Swift said.

Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 46,763 cases and 486 COVID-19-related deaths.

Since Aug. 20, the county has reported 6,012 new cases and 47 deaths, nearly all among unvaccinated people.

Those totals alone represent 12.8% of all COVID-19 cases ever reported in Forsyth, along with 9.6% of all COVID-related deaths in the county.

Swift said new cases involving newborns to 17-year-olds dropped slightly from 29% for the week that ended Sept. 4 to 27% for the week that ended Sept. 11.

Swift said that, based on the latest University of Washington state-by-state COVID-19 case trends, North Carolina “doesn’t look like we’re going to go down (in cases) as fast as we went up” since early August.

“It looks like (Forsyth) is going to stay in that 1,200 to 1,400 weekly case trend for September, and while we may go slightly down after that, it won’t be back at the levels we were in June and July for quite some time,” Swift said.

Statewide

North Carolina was reported with 7,905 cases, compared with 7,160 on Thursday, 7,277 on Wednesday and 4,760 on Tuesday.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.33 million COVID-19 cases and 15,615 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of deaths was up 95 from Thursday’s report.

In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said that between 90% and 94% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people or vaccinated people who have health conditions that put them at risk.

As recently as July 6, statewide hospitalizations were as low as 231.

As of noon Friday, DHHS listed 3,573 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, down 47 from the previous day’s report.

The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14 — when the vaccine was available publicly on a very limited basis.

The 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region had a combined 844 COVID-19 patients, down four from Thursday.

North Carolina had 908 adults in the ICU with COVID-19 on Friday. Monday’s 955 count represents the high for the pandemic.

Statewide, 688 patients were on ventilators, down from Monday’s count of 701, which also was a pandemic high.

The latest statewide positive test rate was 9.7%, based on 72,494 tests conducted Wednesday.

For Forsyth, the average positive test rate is 12.9% over the past 14 days.

Vaccination, testing events

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is providing vaccination appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the health department, 799 N. Highland Ave., at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 582-0800.

Walk-ins are accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Vaccinations are available the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon.

The department is conducting the following vaccination event this week: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Hanes Memorial CME’s Back to School Event, 819 Highland Ave., Winston Salem.

The department is providing a four-set of $25 gift cards — while supplies last — for individuals getting their first dose.

Novant Health Inc.'s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Novant has reopened its COVID-19 drive-through testing site at 190 Hanes Mill Circle. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The Hanes Mall site does not take appointments or provide wait times.

COVID-19 tests are available at Novant's primary care and pediatric clinics for existing patients, as well as GoHealth Urgent Care clinics for everyone. Go to www.NovantHealth.org/coronavirus or www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources/covid-19-treatment.aspx#screening-centers for a list of COVID-19 testing locations.

Wake Forest Baptist Health said individuals who are sick, or who are unsure of the level of care they need, can always access immediate virtual care and speak with an emergency medicine specialists 24/7 through a video visit or by calling (844) 938-3533. A health care provider will direct them to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test that can be scheduled at the drive-up testing site outside the Brenner Children’s emergency department.

There is no age limit at the Brenner Children’s drive-up site for tests ordered through Immediate Virtual Care.

