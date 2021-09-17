Daily COVID-19 cases in Forsyth climbs closer to daily pandemic high

Swift said that, based on the latest University of Washington state-by-state COVID-19 case trends, North Carolina “doesn’t look like we’re going to go down (in cases) as fast as we went up” since early August.

“It looks like (Forsyth) is going to stay in that 1,200 to 1,400 weekly case trend for September, and while we may go slightly down after that, it won’t be back at the levels we were in June and July for quite some time,” Swift said.

Statewide

North Carolina was reported with 7,905 cases, compared with 7,160 on Thursday, 7,277 on Wednesday and 4,760 on Tuesday.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.33 million COVID-19 cases and 15,615 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of deaths was up 95 from Thursday’s report.

In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said that between 90% and 94% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people or vaccinated people who have health conditions that put them at risk.

As recently as July 6, statewide hospitalizations were as low as 231.

As of noon Friday, DHHS listed 3,573 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, down 47 from the previous day’s report.