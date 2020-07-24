New COVID-19 cases in North Carolina rose above 2,000 again. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also reported that, as of noon Friday, there were 1,182 pandemic-related hospitalizations, down six from the record daily high of 1,188 on Wednesday.
There have been more than 1,000 hospitalizations in the state each day since July 7.
There were 2,102 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, bringing the total state count to 108,995. The highest-ever daily number of new COVID-19 cases was 2,481 on July 18.
Since North Carolina surpassed 2,000 new daily cases for the first time July 3, there have been eight daily case counts of at least 2,000. There also have been 11 daily case counts with at least 1,900.
Statewide, COVID-19 related deaths rose by 20 to 1,746.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported the county had 68 new cases for at least 4,470 since mid-March. The number of COVID-19 deaths was unchanged at 41.
Health officials said 2,788 Forsyth residents were counted as recovered for an active case count of 1,641.
The 16-county Triad Healthcare Preparedness Center region has more intensive-care beds in use, at 410, than any other region in the state. That count includes patients with and without COVID-19.
The Triad region has the state's second highest total of adult COVID-19 patients in ICU, at 87, down from 91 on Wednesday. It also has the second highest total of COVID-19 related hospitalizations, at 261, down three from Wednesday.
Guilford County has at least 4,599 total cases, up 113 from Wednesday, while the number of deaths rose by 1 to 135.
There have been at least 17,417 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 15.9% of statewide cases. There have been at least 293 reported deaths in the region, representing 16.8% of the statewide total.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that North Carolina remains in what he called the "persistently moderately high" category for the pandemic.
He said Forsyth and Guilford are examples of the N.C. trends with case trends being modestly down in Forsyth and modestly up in Guilford over the past two weeks.
Ohl said he remains concerned about community spread expanding, particularly with indoor gatherings such as churches, family and neighborhood gatherings and people returning from vacations.
State updates
Statewide, the percentage of tests coming back positive has hovered between 8% and 10% since at least mid-May. It was at 9% as of noon Friday. There have been 1.52 million tests conducted in North Carolina.
The latest testing numbers for Forsyth, disclosed Tuesday, had 4,175 positive results out of 34,525 tests countywide for a 12.1% positive rate.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has said a 5% positive rate would be preferable.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cohen has expressed concern recently about the lengthening time it is taking to get COVID-19 test results back from non-hospital venues.
