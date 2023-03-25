CLEMMONS — Dale Folwell’s dogged belief that North Carolinians want a governor dedicated to governing — rather than sociopolitical attacks — led him to officially declare his candidacy Saturday.

Folwell, the Winston-Salem native and two-term state treasurer, chose the annual Forsyth County Republican Party convention in Clemmons as the launching pad for his run for the party’s nomination.

“I chose this event out of respect for those whose shoulders have carried me in my political career,” Folwell said.

“The root word of governor is to govern, and I am uniquely qualified to be the CEO of the largest business in North Carolina,” Folwell said.

Folwell cited his experience in the N.C. House, as deputy Commerce Department secretary and state treasurer.

“My candidacy will be talking to voters like adults with common sense solutions and vowing to put my heart, mind and back into being their governor.”

Folwell, who leans toward the Libertarian side of the party, hinted as running for the GOP nomination in September in interviews with the Winston-Salem Journal and Raleigh TV station WRAL.

Although Folwell has declined to identify those GOP officials urging him to run, he said that since the two articles were posted that the overall number is increasing.

Folwell said that the past six months of canvassing the state has left him “more convinced than ever that they want someone to vote for.”

“My core supporters will be those who have heard and seen that when it comes to saving lives, minds and money, I have performed in all my previous and current positions.

“They want me to extend that to being governor.”

Folwell said his campaign motto will be “The best governor that money can’t buy.”

Although Folwell acknowledged that former President Donald Trump used a similar theme during his 2016 campaign, he said that has been his political philosophy “well before Donald Trump became a noted politician.”

Robinson shadow

Folwell’s declaration comes nearly a month before his most likely challenger and fellow Council of State member, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, is expected to announce his candidacy at an April 22 event at Ace Speedway in Elon.

Robinson, the first Black to be elected as lieutenant governor and a dedicated divisive politician, is perceived by political analysts as the favorite for the Republican nomination.

Some polls, such as left-leaning Carolina Forward, have shown Robinson several dozen percentage points ahead of Folwell.

Also considered to be contemplating a run for the Republican nomination is former U.S. House member Mark Walker.

Folwell does not concede that Robinson is the front-runner, stressing that “nothing Mark Robinson has said or done has influenced me in any way, shape or form” in terms of running for governor.

“Within the state GOP, I am convinced they want someone who attacks problems, and not people, and offers solutions,” Folwell said.

“The GOP has never been about any one person in North Carolina, nor should it be. I’m going to let him be who he is, and I’m going to be who I am.

“It’s about conservative principles, and I'm the one who had a track record for following those,” Folwell said.

Challenges

Folwell considers himself in the mode of former Republican Gov. Jim Martin, often quoting Martin statements such as “doing right is rarely wrong,” and “good policy makes good politics.”

“I’m actually the atypical candidate in that the typical candidate just blames people, just blame everything and talk about things that they don’t do anything about or can’t do anything about.”

Folwell acknowledges that he is viewed as prickly by some North Carolinians, including within his own party.

He has a knack for latching onto a perceived injustice with a clinched bite, sometimes to his own detriment.

During his two terms of treasurer, Folwell has butted heads with the state’s largest health-care systems, including encouraging state legislators from both parties to introduce bills to rein in patient costs and reduce the amount of patient medical debt.

He has taken considerable heat from some state employees switching the State Health Plan from longtime provider Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. to Aetna in 2025.

“I’m always chosen to take on the hardest tasks, and this is another example, as I work for the underserved, the invisible, the worn down,” Folwell said.

“I expect the (health care) cartel to act the way they have always” when asked if he expects opposition from the health-care systems to his candidacy.

“These are not Republican, Democrat or unaffiliated issues, but rather issues to help our fellow North Carolinians.”

Wide open

The governor’s race is wide open considering it is an open seat Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper being term limited.

Josh Stein, the Democratic attorney general, is expected to be the leading candidate for his party’s nomination. He declared his candidacy in January.

In October, Robinson faced calls for him to resign as lieutenant governor from elected officials and LGBTQ advocacy groups over comments he made criticizing sexual education and likening gay and transgender people to “filth.”

In a speech he delivered in November 2021 at Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, Robinson compared being gay to “what the cows leave behind” as well as maggots and flies, who he said all serve a purpose in God’s creation, according to news reports.

Robinson has said he can separate his personal and public-office views, including how he would serve as governor.

Statewide appeal

Folwell acknowledges his strengths as a candidate may appeal more to North Carolinians in a general election than in a Republican primary that analysts say recently favors candidates on the more right wing of the party.

“The average citizen deserves to be spoken to like an adult and what they hear makes common sense,” Folwell said. “That’s what I’ve always done and that’s what I will continue to do.”

Folwell said he doesn’t consider his recent outreach efforts, particularly in going to Asheville to discuss his support of a medical debt reduction legislative bill, as attempts to raise his profile statewide.

Folwell said some of his confidence that a run for governor is viable is having received — at 2.81 million — the second-highest number of statewide votes by a Republican in 2020. He trailed just Steve Troxler’s 2.9 million for state Agriculture commissioner.

Folwell had 12,143 more votes than Robinson, who was third at just more than 2.8 million, as well as former President Donald Trump at 2.76 million, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis at 2.66 million and GOP governor candidate Dan Forest at 2.59 million.

Heart and soul

A Folwell vs. Robinson primary campaign could prove to be insightful into the heart and soul of the N.C. Republican Party.

Robinson has gained backing from influential Republicans inside and outside North Carolina, in part because of his controversial stances and willingness to speak at political conventions and rallies preferred by hardline officials.

However, compared with the track record of Folwell serving four terms in the state House and in his second term as treasurer, Robinson’s role as lieutenant governor carries little responsibility besides presiding at times over state Senate floor sessions.

Still, some state Republican media outlets have openly mocked Folwell’s candidacy, such as PoliticsNC that ran a headline on a Jan. 16 posting saying “Dale Folwell is wasting his time with his obsessive quest for the governorship.”

“The gratifying truth is that this libertarian zealot will almost certainly never get to impose a vision of minimal government, one perhaps even more purist than the dogma purveyed by Sen. (leader) Phil Berger, onto a state that can hardly sustain more attacks on its public architecture.”

Ardis Watkins, executive director of the State Employees Association of N.C., told the Journal that Folwell has proven worthy of her personal support and recommendation for running for governor because of his performance as treasurer.

Watkins also stressed that "SEANC is member-run, and that members will make any decisions when the time is appropriate." SEANC represents 46,000 active and retired state employees.

“We have members, as you expect, who range all over the state political spectrum,” Watkins said. “I believe Dale has the right temperament for governor and that he has stronger ties to state workers than Robinson.”

Watkins told WRAL that Robinson “is not on the radar as far as our organization.”

Robinson benefited during the Republican primary for lieutenant governor from a nine-candidate race, winning with 32% of the vote.

Those analysts say a crowded GOP governor primary could benefit Folwell if more hard-line candidates dilute Robinson’s vote totals, while more moderate candidates could siphon off votes from Folwell.

“Polling numbers suggest that Robinson would enter a Republican primary race with significant advantages,” said Mitch Kokai, a senior analyst with conservative-leaning John Locke Foundation.

“His name recognition is relatively high among likely candidates, and the primary electorate gives him an enviably high favorability score.”

Kokai said it’s more likely there would be more candidates in the line of being the anti-Robinson than hard-line competition for Robinson.

Kokai said “that means devoting significant time and energy to talking about people other than Robinson” or potential Democratic candidate Josh Stein, the state’s attorney general.

“If Republicans face unexpected setbacks in November, or fail to perform as well as they had hoped earlier in the year, GOP movers and shakers might reassess the best way to approach 2024.

“That could mean a noticeable bump for Folwell, especially since he has now indicated that he is giving a gubernatorial run serious consideration.”

Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College, said that “we can look to the May 2022 Republican primary contest for U.S. Senate and probably see a similar dynamic there as we would be looking ahead to 2024’s governor primary.”

“The way that I read the GOP primary electorate, based on this past spring, it is heavily Trumpian in nature. It would seem to me that Robinson would be the early favorite for a Trump-endorsement, while Folwell would be seen more in the (former Gov. Pat) McCrory-style lane.”

Bitzer cautioned that with the influence Trump still commands in the Republican Party base, if Robinson secures an early endorsement by Trump, “it would seem that he would lock that segment, and Folwell could be contending with a two-man race at that point.”

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor as Winston-Salem State University, said “that if several candidates try to fight to get the more hard-right vote, this would be the best scenario for Folwell.”

“However, I think that nominating a hard-right candidate for governor is a huge gamble in a state like North Carolina that tends to be more ideologically diverse than other, more red, states.”

