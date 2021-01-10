Danby House asks for arbitration in lawsuit alleging that three employees incited two residents to fight each other.

He said it would take six to eight months to schedule a hearing before a three-person arbitration panel. The case could be resolved before getting to a hearing, he said.

According to a search warrant, Jordan recorded the fight and shared it with others. Tyson recorded a second incident in which McKey is alleged to have pushed Moore into her room. That video was also shared, the search warrant said.

The lawsuit alleges that the three workers did not intervene in the fight and failed to notify supervisors. According to a search warrant, Alexandria Johnson, an employee, contacted police on June 21, 2019, the same day that a staff meeting was held during which Brooke Wood, regional vice president of operations for what was then known as Affinity Living Group LLC, talked about the incident.

Danby House issued this statement after the lawsuit was filed: "While we traditionally do not comment on pending litigation, and have not been served with a copy of the complaint, this was an isolated incident of criminal misconduct by three former Danby House employees. Danby House does not, and has never, condoned such egregious misconduct, which is contrary to the training, policies and values of this community. At all times, Danby House has fully cooperated with law enforcement and will continue to do so."