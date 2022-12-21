'Dangerous wind chills' to grip Triad; residents urged to stay safe

While Wednesday marked the official change of seasons, winter is plotting a conspicuous pre-holiday proclamation of its arrival, and Triad residents are being urged to protect people, property and pets.

An Arctic cold front will blast into the North Carolina Piedmont Friday, bringing wind gusts of 45 mph and wind chill factors below zero in some areas, the National Weather Service warned Wednesday.

After cold rain — and maybe even a thunderstorm — Thursday and a slight chance of light snow Friday morning, temperatures will drop throughout the day as cold, dry air moves into the Triad packing powerful winds, according to the forecast.

“Such conditions will produce dangerous wind chills ... of around zero by early (Friday) evening in the Triad,” the weather service’s Raleigh office cautioned Wednesday.

Wind speeds are expected to dissipate somewhat overnight Friday, but gusts of 20 to 25 mph are likely, and chill factors as low as minus-6 are possible in some areas Saturday morning.

Even without the wind factored in, Triad temperatures are expected to fall Friday night to about 10 degrees, cold enough to cause frostbite with minimal exposure, freeze pipes and harm pets left outdoors.

The cold will continue through the weekend. Highs are forecast to reach only the mid-20s on Christmas Eve before falling into the low teens overnight. Temperatures are expected to top out around the freezing mark on Christmas Day, with lows dipping to about 15.

Protecting pipes

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities on Wednesday urged residents to protect plumbing from freezing during the cold snap.

“Unprotected pipes can crack or break, resulting in flooding that may require costly repairs to plumbing, flooring and other parts of your home,” the utilities department said in an email.

To prevent freezing, the department recommends that residents locate the house’s main water supply shut-off valve so they can minimize flooding if a pipe breaks; insulate water heaters, pipes and faucets, especially in unheated spaces; disconnect and drain outdoor water hoses; and allow faucets to trickle slowly during the coldest periods.

The utilities department also noted that it isn’t permitted to assist with plumbing repairs on private property, but can shut off the water meter in an emergency.

Staying safe and warm

Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas also offered cold weather tips this week, including staying indoors when possible, and wearing layers of loose-fitting, lightweight warm clothes instead of heavy items.

The Red Cross also urged residents to keep safety in mind when trying to keep their homes warm:

* Never use a stove, oven or grill to heat your home.

* If using a fireplace, use a glass or metal fire screen large enough to catch sparks and rolling logs.

* Place space heaters on a level, hard surface and keep anything flammable at least three feet away.

* Turn off space heaters and make sure fireplace embers are out before leaving the room or going to bed.

* Never operate a generator inside the home, including in the basement or garage.

The Red Cross also urged pet owners to not leave their animals outside. Livestock and other animals kept in unheated shelters should have access to non-frozen water.

Energy demand

Extreme cold puts more stress on the electric grid as heating systems work harder and longer.

“We are ready to meet the energy needs of our customers every day, regardless of the weather,” said Duke Energy spokeswoman Emily Kissee. “As we do before each winter, we have prepared for the possibility of extreme cold across our electric system. Our diverse energy mix helps to further insulate our customers from extreme weather.”

Kissee offered these tips for keeping energy bills as low as possible during periods of high demand:

* Set your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. Every degree you reduce your thermostat closer to the outside temperature can help generate savings. Heating is typically the highest energy user in your home. And drop the thermostat a bit more when you are away from your house for a large portion of the day or traveling.

* Change air filters regularly to keep air flowing. A dirty filter can cause your heating system to work harder, reducing efficiency and potentially shortening the life of the unit.

* Keep blinds open on the sunny side of the house to take advantage of natural heating through your windows. But remember to close the blinds and night, or on the shady side of the house to keep warm air in and cold air out.

* Check seals around doors and windows, and use weather stripping or caulk as needed to seal leaks.

* Run full wash loads in the dishwasher and consider cold water detergents for clothes washing to cut down on hot water use. And consider showers instead of baths to reduce hot water use. Water heating can be one of the biggest users of electricity in your home if you have an electric water heater.

* Switch to energy-saving LED fixtures and bulbs. LEDs use a fraction of the energy of traditional incandescent bulbs and come in a variety of styles and color temperatures.