'Dangerously hot': Triad temperatures forecast to top 100

Nature has no need for a calendar.

Not when, while still in the final full week of spring, Triad temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees as a high-pressure ridge pushes warming air down to the surface like a blast furnace.

According to the National Weather Service, a high of 101 is forecast for Tuesday in portions of the Triad, including Winston-Salem. That would be more than 15 degrees above normal and top the area’s all-time June 14 record of 98, set in 1926.

The predicted high of 99 degrees for Wednesday also would beat the existing record high of 97 for June 15, also reached in a 1926 heat wave.

Heat indexes for Tuesday and Wednesday could hit 105, the weather service warned.

After reaching into the low 90s to end the weekend Sunday, temperatures in the Triad are expected to continue their climb and reach 96 Monday.

“This will ultimately be the first day in a long stretch of dangerously hot and humid conditions this week,” the weather service’s Raleigh office said Sunday in an analysis of conditions for the coming week.

The normal high for mid-June in the Triad is about 85.

Climate connection

While the first official day of summer is still more than a week away, temperatures have already hit the 90s four times this year at Piedmont Triad International Airport. There will be many more to come.

Historically, PTI has averaged 36.5 days of 90-plus degree weather per year.

The average last 90-degree day of the year in the area is Sept. 10 — although that milestone has come as late as Oct. 5 in 2018 and Oct. 4 in 2019.

This year's June swelter follows what also was a warmer-than-normal May, when the average high temperature of 79.3 was 1.3 degrees above normal.

Scientists predict that continued warming tied to climate change will lead to overall hotter weather, as well as longer and more-extreme heat waves.

Already, since 1970, the Triad’s average temperature in summer (defined by climatologists as June 1 through Aug. 31) has risen nearly 3 degrees, according to Climate Central, which collects and analyzes U.S. weather statistics down to the local level.

And the number of days with above average temperatures has nearly doubled over the same period, to 56, the organization found.

This year, while some parts of North Carolina have been drenched by occasional late spring storms, the parched Triad has experienced only about 0.10 inches of rain in June, according to the weather service. About 1.5 inches of precipitation typically falls in the area for the month.

With this week's hot, humid conditions, there is a chance of thunderstorms Monday through Friday.

The extreme heat is forecast to hang around the Triad through Friday, when the expected high will be 95. Maximum temperatures for next weekend will stay in the upper 80s, the weather service predicted.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.