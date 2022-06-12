 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Dangerously hot': Triad temperatures forecast to top 100

Nature has no need for a calendar.

Not when, while still in the final full week of spring, Triad temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees as a high-pressure ridge pushes warming air down to the surface like a blast furnace.

According to the National Weather Service, a high of 101 is forecast for Tuesday in portions of the Triad, including Winston-Salem. That would be more than 15 degrees above normal and top the area’s all-time June 14 record of 98, set in 1926.

The predicted high of 99 degrees for Wednesday also would beat the existing record high of 97 for June 15, also reached in a 1926 heat wave.

Heat indexes for Tuesday and Wednesday could hit 105, the weather service warned.

After reaching into the low 90s to end the weekend Sunday, temperatures in the Triad are expected to continue their climb and reach 96 Monday.

“This will ultimately be the first day in a long stretch of dangerously hot and humid conditions this week,” the weather service’s Raleigh office said Sunday in an analysis of conditions for the coming week.

The normal high for mid-June in the Triad is about 85.

Climate connection

While the first official day of summer is still more than a week away, temperatures have already hit the 90s four times this year at Piedmont Triad International Airport. There will be many more to come.

Historically, PTI has averaged 36.5 days of 90-plus degree weather per year.

The average last 90-degree day of the year in the area is Sept. 10 — although that milestone has come as late as Oct. 5 in 2018 and Oct. 4 in 2019.

This year's June swelter follows what also was a warmer-than-normal May, when the average high temperature of 79.3 was 1.3 degrees above normal.

Scientists predict that continued warming tied to climate change will lead to overall hotter weather, as well as longer and more-extreme heat waves.

Already, since 1970, the Triad’s average temperature in summer (defined by climatologists as June 1 through Aug. 31) has risen nearly 3 degrees, according to Climate Central, which collects and analyzes U.S. weather statistics down to the local level. 

And the number of days with above average temperatures has nearly doubled over the same period, to 56, the organization found.

This year, while some parts of North Carolina have been drenched by occasional late spring storms, the parched Triad has experienced only about 0.10 inches of rain in June, according to the weather service. About 1.5 inches of precipitation typically falls in the area for the month.

With this week's hot, humid conditions, there is a chance of thunderstorms Monday through Friday.

The extreme heat is forecast to hang around the Triad through Friday, when the expected high will be 95. Maximum temperatures for next weekend will stay in the upper 80s, the weather service predicted.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

336-727-7204

Staying safe when the heat rises

While fatalities from severe storms and flooding typically get more attention, extreme heat is the leading weather-related cause of death in the U.S. Here are tips from the National Weather Service on staying safe when the temperature rises.

If you’re out

  • Slow down. Reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day. Those particularly vulnerable to heat such as children, infants, older adults (especially those who have pre-existing diseases, take certain medications, live alone or with limited mobility), those with chronic medical conditions, and pregnant women should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.
  • Dress for summer. Wear lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.
  • Minimize direct exposure to the sun. Sunburn reduces your body's ability to dissipate heat.

Eating and drinking

  • Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads. If you pack food, put it in a cooler or carry an ice pack. Don't leave it sitting in the sun. Meats and dairy products can spoil quickly in hot weather.
  • Drink plenty of water (not very cold), non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty. If you are on a fluid-restrictive diet or have a problem with fluid retention, consult a physician before increasing consumption of fluids. 
  • Do not take salt tablets unless specified by a physician.

Cooling Down

  • Use air conditioners or spend time in air-conditioned locations such as malls and libraries.
  • Use portable electric fans to blow hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air.
  • Do not direct the flow of portable electric fans toward yourself when room temperature is hotter than 90 degrees. The dry, blowing air will dehydrate you faster, endangering your health.
  • Take a cool bath or shower.

Check on Others

  • Watch out for older, sick or frail people who may need help responding to the heat. Each year, children and pets left in parked vehicles die from hyperthermia. Keep your children, disabled adults and pets safe during heat waves.
  • Don't leave valuable electronic equipment, such as cell phones and GPS units, sitting in hot cars.
  • Make sure rooms are well vented if you are using volatile chemicals.
