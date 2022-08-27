Daren Ziglar, the director of Forsyth County Emergency Services, has died

Daren F. "Ziggy" Ziglar, the director of Forsyth County Emergency Services, died Friday night at Duke University Medical Center, County Manager Dudley Watts said Saturday.

Watts sent an email with news about Ziglar’s death to Forsyth County officials.

"This is a huge personal loss to the entire Forsyth County family," Watts said. "Chief Ziglar was a tremendous leader over a long career both in EMS and the fire service.

“He (Ziglar) was a friend and colleague (who) leaves a void both personally and professionally," Watts said.

Watts expressed his deepest condolences to Ziglar’s family, “and the many of you that were fortunate to have Daren touch your lives, particularly those that worked closely with him."

Ziglar resigned as the chief of the Walkertown Fire Department in April 2021 to assume the role as director of the Forsyth County Department of Emergency Services, according to his LinkedIn page.

The Walkertown Fire Department posted a message Saturday on its Facebook page.

"It is with great sadness that we report the sudden passing of former Fire Chief Daren Ziglar," the fire department said. "Daren was very instrumental in the recent merger of our departments (formerly known as the Walkertown Fire and Rescue Department). Please continue to keep his family and this department in your thoughts and prayers."

Ziglar began his career in February 1984 at the age of 14 when he joined the Walkertown Volunteer Fire Department as a cadet, according to his Linkedin page. In May 1988, he was hired as an emergency medical technician with Forsyth County EMS.

During the mid-2000s, Ziglar was involved with disaster response in North Carolina to hurricanes Fran, Floyd and Isabel.

Ziglar was active with Walkertown Volunteer Fire Department and was promoted to lieutenant in the early 1990s. He was promoted to an EMS training officer in 1999.

From 2001 to 2008, he worked as a part-time coordinator for Forsyth Technical Community College.

In June 2014, Ziglar was promoted to assistant chief for Forsyth County Emergency Services. In 2016, Ziglar was appointed as a medical examiner for Forsyth County.

Ziglar retired from Forsyth County in May 2018 after 30 years, according to his Linkedin page. Ziglar then accepted a position as EMS manager for LifeStar Emergency Services in June 2018.

In January 2019, Ziglar was appointed chief of Walkertown Fire Department.