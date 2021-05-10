Dash, Major League Baseball want another break on lease at city-owned Truist Stadium

Just a few months after winning major cuts in its lease payments to the city of Winston-Salem, the minor-league Dash is coming back for even more discounts.
The team wants a lease change that would reduce its lease payments for games that are limited to less than 80% of full capacity, along with other lease changes that the team says are required in order for Major League Baseball to approve the team's lease of Truist Stadium from the city.
"It is the gift that keeps on giving," Council Member D.D. Adams said in what seemed obvious sarcasm during the city's Finance Committee meeting on Monday. "Maybe it's me, but I don't have a warm fuzzy about this. We are all hurting. We are all trying to get back to some normalcy."
Assistant City Manager Ben Rowe said he and other city officials are still combing through the potential financial impact to the city. The impact could be substantial, he said, depending on how long COVID-19 capacity restrictions last.
In February, the city approved a major cut in the team's lease payment from around $1.55 million to $750,000 per year, and also eliminated an annual ticket surcharge the city collects to the tune of $175,000.
Team officials told the city last fall that the lease changes were mandatory unless Winston-Salem wanted to be among a roster of cities that lost their minor-league teams.
Major League Baseball, which rules over the minor leagues as well, had decreed last year that around 25% of the country's 160 minor league teams would be eliminated.
When the Winston-Salem City Council approved the new lease terms in February, city leaders believed they had secured the team's continued presence here.
Since February, the city's lawyers have been drafting changes to the city's agreement with the team in line with what the council had approved.
On Monday, Rowe said that the Dash's lawyers had asked for a number of changes not approved by council — the chief one, from the financial point of view, being the discount for reduced capacity.
Under the state's current coronavirus regulations, the Dash are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, which team officials say works out to 3,268 people per game. The team has 5,500 fixed seats, but also allows people to watch games from grassy banks inside the stadium.
Rowe said his rough calculations showed that if the 50% restriction lasted for an entire season, the team's total lease payment could drop to something like $525,000. The team's regular season began May 4 and concludes Sept. 19.
The state's current capacity restrictions are in an executive order that expires on June 1. State officials say that if at least two-thirds of adult residents have received at least one vaccine dose by June 1, and the key COVID-19 measures remain stable, most social distancing restrictions, including lifting the indoor mask mandate, could be lifted.
However, only around 51% of adults in the state have actually had at least one shot.
The modified lease would also have a Dash-desired clause that would reduce lease payments if any games are cancelled because of COVID-19, or for any other reason outside the control of the team.
Rowe said city administrators told the team's lawyers that were opposed to changing the lease again beyond what was done in February.
Now, Major League Baseball itself is weighing in with a version of the lease that differs from both the one the city had agreed to in February and the one the team proposed more recently.
The money side of the equation for the city would be similar in both the team's and MLB's versions, but the MLB proposal would appear to give the league more control over future decisions affecting the stadium.
The city's Finance Committee was not asked to take any action on the new lease proposals on Monday, but was told they will be asked to do so soon.
"I thought we were operating in good faith," Adams said, commenting on the new round of requested changes. "I would like to hear from the city attorney. What happens if we say no?
Council Member Annette Scippio said the city needs to find out if other cities are facing the same demands from their minor-league teams.
That's what Rowe plans to find out:
"That's my next step," he said. "I'm going to reach out to Durham, Kannapolis and Fayetteville."
Council Member Robert Clark said a clause in the lease should give the city more money if the team "makes the playoffs and plays more games."
The team's new lease request could be only the latest headache for a city that has had to put more money than planned into the stadium or, as the city did in February, accept lower lease payments.
In February, Mayor Allen Joines made much of the new lease being able to still pay off the stadium debt without costing the taxpayers money, thanks to a lease extension added to the back end of the contract.
Journal reporter Richard Craver contributed to this story.