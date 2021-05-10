Dash, Major League Baseball want another break on lease at city-owned Truist Stadium

However, only around 51% of adults in the state have actually had at least one shot.

The modified lease would also have a Dash-desired clause that would reduce lease payments if any games are cancelled because of COVID-19, or for any other reason outside the control of the team.

Rowe said city administrators told the team's lawyers that were opposed to changing the lease again beyond what was done in February.

Now, Major League Baseball itself is weighing in with a version of the lease that differs from both the one the city had agreed to in February and the one the team proposed more recently.

The money side of the equation for the city would be similar in both the team's and MLB's versions, but the MLB proposal would appear to give the league more control over future decisions affecting the stadium.

The city's Finance Committee was not asked to take any action on the new lease proposals on Monday, but was told they will be asked to do so soon.

"I thought we were operating in good faith," Adams said, commenting on the new round of requested changes. "I would like to hear from the city attorney. What happens if we say no?