Dash request for lease payment reductions tainted by history in Winston-Salem

An entire neighborhood, populated mostly by renters and the working poor, had to be razed. But hey, the poor usually bear the brunt of such “progress.” The land they live on is cheaper.

A divorce, literal and figurative, created a rift in the ownership of the ballclub. That and a cratering economy brought construction to a grinding halt.

A one-sided negotiation over the next move resulted in the city agreeing in 2009 to fork over another $15.7 million for a stadium with a vastly swollen $48.7 million price tag.

What choice did city officials have at that point?

A neighborhood had been bulldozed, and a giant mudhole grew next to Business 40. What could the city do with that? Hold monster truck rallies?

The stadium got built, just like we all knew it would. The team was rebranded as the Dash and hired a management company to run the business side.

Hurt feelings were papered over, and the band played on. The stadium, then BB&T Ballpark, was a lovely addition that afforded spectacular views of the downtown.

And as forecast, development indeed came to the area — just not at the pace or scale drawn up in those rosy renderings.