Dave & Buster's filed a WARN Act notice Tuesday with the N.C. Commerce Department for its location at Hanes Mall. The Dallas chain said job cuts affecting 79 employees would become effective Nov. 8.
The chain said that it does not plan to permanently close the local restaurant.
"The company intends to rehire for impacted positions when COVID-19 pandemic and economic conditions permit," according to the notice.
A company files a WARN notice to provide employees with a 60-day warning their jobs will end. Employees typically will receive 60 days’ worth of wages and benefits as part of the notification.
The notice triggers Commerce officials to provide workforce and job training assistance to affected employees.
Similar to WARN notices filed by other restaurant chains, Dave & Buster's said it is converting the status of the affected employees from furloughed to permanently laid off.
The local restaurant closed on March 16, and the chain has chosen not to reopen during a phased reopening approach taken by Gov. Roy Cooper. It currently allows restaurants to operate with 50% indoor capacity.
"We did not foresee how significantly, and for how long a time, the pandemic and related government lock down orders would impact our business," the company said. "We are notifying you of this decision as soon as it was practicable to do so, taking into account the great difficulties we face in projecting staffing needs under these unprecedented circumstances."
The chain also filed notices for its restaurant at Carolina Place in the Charlotte suburb of Pineville, affecting 58 employees, and at its Cary Towne Center site, affecting 92 employees.
Dave & Buster's opened at Hanes Mall with great fanfare in May 2019, taking 30,200 square feet on the lower level of the mall next to the shuttered Sears store.
Local Dave & Buster's management said the restaurant would have 232 employees and nine managers at full capacity. It listed a dining room seating capacity of 386 and an overall capacity of 1,666.
The local Dave & Buster’s mixed more than 11,000 square feet of out-sized arcade-style games with a restaurant and sports bar. The space also features 40 large-screen TVs topped by two 120-inch displays.
The retail optimism around a Dave & Buster's at Hanes Mall was because it was "positioned around multiple features, providing a unique destination option for consumers that might not normally be planning a trip to the mall,” said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at the Wake Forest University School of Business.
However, having customers in close proximity, whether playing video games, watching sports events or dining, became challenging with pandemic social distance guidelines.
Other restaurants
Several restaurant operators or chains that have filed layoff notices affecting Triad locations.
On Aug. 14, the operator of six restaurants at Piedmont Triad International Airport warned it could eliminate the jobs of up to 42 furloughed employees on Oct. 15 if business does not rebound by that date.
HMSHost, based in Bethesda, Md., began providing services in May 2016 as part of a 10-year contract with Piedmont Triad Airport Authority. It planned to have between 65 and 70 employees. Among its PTI offerings is the ACC American Café.
The company filed a similar notice affecting 177 jobs at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Kevin Baker, PTI's executive director, said Aug. 14 he had not been given any indication by HMSHost that the company will stop operating after the cuts.
On May 5, the restaurant chain that owns and operates Aussie Grill, Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s, Fleming’s and Outback filed 65 WARN notices affecting a combined 4,184 employees in North Carolina.
The notices include three restaurants in Forsyth County, six in Guilford County and one each in Alamance and Watauga counties. Altogether, 732 employees have been affected at those 11 restaurants.
After operating via takeout and delivery orders for about two months, the local restaurants resumed serving patrons at 50% indoor capacity around May 22 after Cooper implemented Phase Two of the reopening plan.
On April 8, Hooters of America LLC filed WARN notices to say it had eliminated 416 jobs at 14 corporate-owned N.C. restaurants. That includes 30 employees at each of its Burlington and Greensboro locations.
The chain also resumed indoor dining at 50% indoor capacity around May 22.
