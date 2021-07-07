Davidson commissioners vote to join Forsyth in leaving Cardinal Innovations

Davidson County has become the latest Triad county whose commissioners have decided to replace Cardinal Innovations as the overseer over behavioral health care for residents.
Davidson commissioners voted 6-1 on June 23 to ask state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen to approve the board’s request to disengage from Cardinal and rejoin Sandhills Center.
Cardinal, based in Charlotte, currently oversees providers for mental health, substance-abuse and developmental-disabilities services for more than 800,000 North Carolinians utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.
State law requires the state health secretary to approve of such a transition between behavioral health managed care organization (MCO). Davidson would be at least the seventh of Cardinal’s 20 counties to seek disengagement.
The lone ‘no’ vote came from commissioner Fred McClure, who has served as Davidson’s representative on the Cardinal board of directors.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County is in the process of asking Cohen’s permission to leave Cardinal.
Shontell Robinson, a deputy Forsyth manager, was to have sent by the end of June the packet of documents to Cohen asking for the disengagement. That could put Forsyth on a timeline of joining Partners Behavioral Health Management by early 2022.
The Davidson commissioners posted on the county government’s website that transitioning from Cardinal to Sandhills is meant “to improve behavioral health services in our community.”
Sandhills now covers Anson, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph and Richmond counties.
“Cardinal Innovations’ provision of services has not adequately met the needs of Davidson County residents,” according to the post.
“Sandhills Center’s vision more closely aligns with Davidson County’s vision and strategic planning. Davidson County believes this realignment will better serve the community and its needs.”
Davidson’s commissioners also has posted a four-page plan that “primarily outlines the process for the county’s disengagement from Cardinal, but it also necessarily includes the process by which engagement will occur between Davidson County, Sandhills Center and all relevant stakeholders.”
“Davidson County has every confidence and expectation that Cardinal will also work collaboratively and cooperatively throughout the transition process.”
Cardinal said in a statement Wednesday that “our highest priority is the continuity of care for our members in Davidson County, and we are committed to working closely with Sandhills, DHHS and the county to help our members be safe and healthy.”
“We also understand the importance of relationships that members and their families have with care coordinators and providers, and we will strive to maintain those relationships wherever possible.
Davidson manager Casey Smith said Wednesday he had no comment beyond the commissioners’ actions.
Cohen has approved disengagement for Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties and is reviewing requests also for Mecklenburg and Orange.
Cardinal and Vaya Health, based in Asheville, released a joint statement June 1 announcing their intent to combine by June 30, 2022.
The MCOs said they “have already begun transition efforts, with Vaya assuming responsibility for coordinating services and supports for Cardinal Innovations members once consolidated.”
The combined Cardinal-Vaya potentially could cover up to 36 counties, primarily in western North Carolina with Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Watauga and Wilkes, along with Alamance, Davie, Rockingham and Stokes in the Triad.
