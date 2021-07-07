Davidson commissioners vote to join Forsyth in leaving Cardinal Innovations

Cardinal said in a statement Wednesday that “our highest priority is the continuity of care for our members in Davidson County, and we are committed to working closely with Sandhills, DHHS and the county to help our members be safe and healthy.”

“We also understand the importance of relationships that members and their families have with care coordinators and providers, and we will strive to maintain those relationships wherever possible.

Davidson manager Casey Smith said Wednesday he had no comment beyond the commissioners’ actions.

Cohen has approved disengagement for Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties and is reviewing requests also for Mecklenburg and Orange.

Cardinal and Vaya Health, based in Asheville, released a joint statement June 1 announcing their intent to combine by June 30, 2022.

The MCOs said they “have already begun transition efforts, with Vaya assuming responsibility for coordinating services and supports for Cardinal Innovations members once consolidated.”

The combined Cardinal-Vaya potentially could cover up to 36 counties, primarily in western North Carolina with Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Watauga and Wilkes, along with Alamance, Davie, Rockingham and Stokes in the Triad.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.