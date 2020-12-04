 Skip to main content
Davidson County deputy injured in crash
A Davidson County deputy was injured in a crash on Friday night, according to Capt. Cory Mann with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 6:05 p.m. at the intersection of Cunningham and Sullivan roads, WGHP/FOX 8, the Journal's newsgathering partner reported.

A deputy was sitting in the patrol vehicle on the side of the road with emergency lights activated in hopes to deter traffic from speeding through the area, where a live nativity scene was occurring.

A vehicle ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit another vehicle, sending that vehicle into the deputy’s.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on if other injuries were reported.

