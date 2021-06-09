Davidson County drowning victim identified as Winston-Salem resident

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Sunday's drowning at the Buddle Creek boat access.
Pleh Reh, 20, of Winston-Salem died in the incident, the sheriff's office said.
At about 6:35 p.m., deputies responded to a possible drowning at 2876 Holloway Church Road, the sheriff's office said. Reh was on a float in the swimming area when he fell off and never resurfaced.
A deputy working the access area at the time attempted to swim and find Reh, but was unsuccessful due to the murkiness of the water, the sheriff's office said.
The Southmont Fire Department along with Davidson County EMS and Davidson County Rescue Squad responded to the scene and searched the water.
Reh's body was located by one of the boats about 15 feet from the shore, the sheriff's office said.
