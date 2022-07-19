Davidson County gets funding to expand high-speed internet services

Davidson County is one of 12 North Carolina counties that will benefit from an initiative expanding high-speed fiber internet in their communities, the governor's office said Monday.

The N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office has been awarded Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants.

The program provides matching grants to internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives that partner with individual N.C. counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet service to unserved areas of the state.

Yadkinville-based Zirrus, formerly known as Yadtel, is the internet service provider involved with the Davidson expansion.

The grant to Zirrus is worth $1.96 million, with Zirrus required to provide a $346,470 match.

Altogether, nearly 7,000 households and 374 businesses are projected to benefit from more than $23.4 million in grants. There's also an overall $7.34 million in matching grants.

The other county participants are Alexander County with Zirrus; Avery with Spectrum Southeast LLC; Bertie with Spectrum Southeast; Chowan County with ATMC (Focus Broadband); Clay with Blue Ridge Mountain EMC; Cleveland with Spectrum Southeast; Gaston with Spectrum Southeast; Hyde with Connect Holding II LLC (Brightspeed); Lincoln with Spectrum Southeast; New Hanover County with Spectrum Southeast; and Stanly with Windstream N.C. LLC.

To be eligible for a grant, all internet service provider applicants must participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides eligible low-income households a $30 per month discount on high-speed internet service or provide access to a comparable low-cost program.

Applications are scored based on the number of households and businesses they propose to serve, the average cost to serve those locations and the speeds offered.

Applicants must agree to provide high-speed service, defined as a minimum of 100 Megabits per second download and 20 Mbps upload, scalable to 100 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload on or before Dec. 31, 2026.

For more information, go to https://www.ncbroadband.gov/.