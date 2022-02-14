Davidson-Davie community college expands transfer pathway to Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb University and Davidson-Davie Community College signed last week signed an agreement that expands transfer pathways for the schools.
The “Bulldog Bound” direct-entry admission program expands on work the two schools did in September to give Davidson-Davie students yet another way to advance their education by transferring to Gardner-Webb.
Those agreements formalized pathways for students studying in the fields of human services, business and accounting.
The expansion allows Davidson-Davie students to transfer directly after completing associate degrees in the following areas: arts; science; arts in teacher preparation; science in teacher preparation; fine arts in visual arts; and applied science.
The program prioritizes the ability of participants to receive admission, financial aid, registration and orientation communications early in the transition process.
Students must earn and maintain a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 2.50 at Davidson-Davie and a minimum GPA of 2.20 in their most recent term.
Students are required to enroll at Gardner-Webb within the next two regular terms (fall/ spring semesters) of completion of their associate’s degree. They also must meet all admissions requirements of GWU.
