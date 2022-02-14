Davidson-Davie community college expands transfer pathway to Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb University and Davidson-Davie Community College signed last week signed an agreement that expands transfer pathways for the schools.

The “Bulldog Bound” direct-entry admission program expands on work the two schools did in September to give Davidson-Davie students yet another way to advance their education by transferring to Gardner-Webb.

Those agreements formalized pathways for students studying in the fields of human services, business and accounting.

The expansion allows Davidson-Davie students to transfer directly after completing associate degrees in the following areas: arts; science; arts in teacher preparation; science in teacher preparation; fine arts in visual arts; and applied science.

The program prioritizes the ability of participants to receive admission, financial aid, registration and orientation communications early in the transition process.

Students must earn and maintain a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 2.50 at Davidson-Davie and a minimum GPA of 2.20 in their most recent term.

Students are required to enroll at Gardner-Webb within the next two regular terms (fall/ spring semesters) of completion of their associate’s degree. They also must meet all admissions requirements of GWU.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.