 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davidson-Davie community college expands transfer pathway to Gardner-Webb
0 Comments

Davidson-Davie community college expands transfer pathway to Gardner-Webb

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gardner-Webb University and Davidson-Davie Community College signed last week signed an agreement that expands transfer pathways for the schools.

The “Bulldog Bound” direct-entry admission program expands on work the two schools did in September to give Davidson-Davie students yet another way to advance their education by transferring to Gardner-Webb.

Those agreements formalized pathways for students studying in the fields of human services, business and accounting.

The expansion allows Davidson-Davie students to transfer directly after completing associate degrees in the following areas: arts; science; arts in teacher preparation; science in teacher preparation; fine arts in visual arts; and applied science.

The program prioritizes the ability of participants to receive admission, financial aid, registration and orientation communications early in the transition process.

Students must earn and maintain a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 2.50 at Davidson-Davie and a minimum GPA of 2.20 in their most recent term.

Students are required to enroll at Gardner-Webb within the next two regular terms (fall/ spring semesters) of completion of their associate’s degree. They also must meet all admissions requirements of GWU.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Netflix raising prices again

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth prosecutor: Mother took drugs and partied in a motel room. Her 13-month-old son died of a drug overdose.
Crime

Forsyth prosecutor: Mother took drugs and partied in a motel room. Her 13-month-old son died of a drug overdose.

Amber Dawn Martin pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 13-month-old son. A Forsyth County prosecutor said she and the boy's father, who later died from a drug overdose, partied for hours in a motel room and snorted heroin. At some point, the child injested a toxic amount of fentanyl and died, the prosecutor said. The child died on April 30, 2020.

Winston-Salem man gets up to 15 years in prison for fatal shooting over money for beer.
Crime

Winston-Salem man gets up to 15 years in prison for fatal shooting over money for beer.

Jeremy Aguilar Zarate pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and armed robbery in the 2020 fatal shooting of Ulises Baltazar Cruz. A prosecutor said that Ulises Cruz gave Zarate and another man, Alexander Alvarez $100 to buy beer. But when the two men returned, Cruz and Alvarez began arguing over change Cruz believed Alvarez owed him for buying the beer. Prosecutors said Alvarez shot Cruz and that later, police found Alvarez and Zarate together and that Zarate had a loaded gun, a plastic bottle with spent shell casings and a cellphone belonging to Cruz. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert