Davie County firefighter’s home destroyed in fire
Davie County firefighter’s home destroyed in fire

A firefighter with the Advance Fire Department lost everything when his home erupted in flames, according to the fire department.

At about 9:40 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of McDaniel Road at the home of auxiliary Advance Fire Department firefighter William MacDonald, reported WGHP/FOX 8, the Journal's newsgathering partner.

MacDonald’s son was home with a friend when the fire started. They were in the basement and heard a sound upstairs. When they went to check, they saw a fire on the porch.

Both were able to escape through the back of the house by the time firefighters got to the scene. They then called 911.

The parents were not home when the fire broke out, but they went home after receiving a smoke detector alert on their phone.

The fire was under control within a half hour, but the home was destroyed.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

The Advance Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the family is “in need of everything.” The fire department says someone will be at the fire station at all times to collect donations for the family. AFD is asking for new and gently used clothing, cash and gift cards for big box stores, grocery stores and restaurants.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to support the family.

Watch Now: Related Video

