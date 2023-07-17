For an Advance volunteer firefighter who was born deaf, a lifelong dream can finally come true.

A landmark settlement between Austin Freidt, a volunteer with the Cornatzer-Dulin VFD, and the North Carolina Office of Emergency Medical Services will allow Freidt to receive disability-related accommodations to take the NC Emergency Medical Technician exam and become a full-time firefighter.

He’s wanted to become a firefighter since he was 5 years old.

“I was happy,” Friedt said about the decision. “I’m very, very excited because I can’t wait to get a full-time job.”

Now at 24 years old, Freidt will be able to take the exam on paper and with a live voice reading it to him. This is the first time the OEMS will provide someone to read the EMT exam to an individual and the first time it will provide a paper copy since moving to a computer-based system in 2018.

Freidt has a reading disability and processes information more quickly and accurately when he hears something read aloud and has a paper to read from. He got his first cochlear implant for his left ear in second grade and the second implant for his right ear in eighth grade.

Freidt’s journey as a firefighter began at age 14 when he joined the Advance Fire Department’s junior firefighter program. He then volunteered at the Mocksville Fire Station for five years, and during that time, he took fire academy courses.

Completing those classes came with roadblocks, though.

Freidt first applied to the Guilford Technical Community College Fire Academy, but the school rejected him, he said.

“I was like, ‘That’s not right’,” Freidt said. “People had health issues like a leg injury or something, and they can go through fire one and two, but people with hearing implants can’t do it.”

Still determined to go through fire academy, Freidt applied to the Mitchell Community College Fire Academy with the recommendation of Mocksville Fire Chief Frank Carter. He was accepted, graduated with honors, and in 2019, Freidt was honored as the Mocksville Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year.

The next step was to become EMT certified, a requirement most firehouses require to work full-time.

Although Freidt has had people read exams, paper copies and more time for tests from first grade to college, the OEMS, who administered the EMT exam, repeatedly declined to provide the paper copy and a reader. The OEMS only provided extra time and a distraction-reduced testing area based on its longstanding policy on exam accommodations, according to court documents.

According to documents, Freidt failed the EMT exam multiple times under those conditions.

Despite Freidt’s prior academic success and the recommendation for the requested accommodations by a psychological evaluator, the OEMS referred to federal guidelines for the functional job analysis of an EMT, which required a level four language development and stated that the use of oral assistance in testing was not consistent with the skills required for the job.

According to court documents, Freidt stated that his ability to read does not impact his ability to work.

After going through a Mocksville friend to get in contact with attorney Chad Archer at Blanco Tackabery, a Winston-Salem law firm, Freidt filed a lawsuit in the Davie County Superior Court against the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The lawsuit, filed in September 2021, sought to exercise Freidt’s rights to accommodations under the NC Persons with Disabilities Protection Act.

In a memorandum of law filed by the OEMS in support of a motion to have Freidt’s claims dismissed, the OEMS claimed that Freidt’s requested accommodations were “unreasonable.” The OEMS claimed that having a reader “alters” the exam and having a paper copy “compromises the security” of the exam.

“I was mystified by the state’s refusal to grant Mr. Freidt the common sense accommodations to which he is clearly entitled under the law,” Archer said. Those laws were the North Carolina Persons with Disabilities Protection Act and Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act in which Archer cited in a letter sent to the OEMS.

Title III of the ADA states that any person, or state government agency in this matter, that offers exams for certifications shall offer the exams in a manner accessible to persons with disabilities and offer accommodations for those individuals. This ensures that “the examination results accurately reflect the individual’s aptitude or achievement level.”

Blanco Tackabery reached out to Disability Rights NC, a federally mandated protection and advocacy group, for help in the case when it went to trial. Holly Stiles, an attorney at the DRNC, provided legal support.

“(Freidt) has been asking for these accommodations since 2019,” Stiles said. “He was very determined, and he was just committed to becoming an EMT. He just kept with the process and didn’t let them discourage him.”

After a four-year fight, Freidt was finally granted his accommodations in a settlement. The agreement with the OEMS ensures Freidt will have the opportunity to demonstrate his knowledge of emergency medical treatment, and he will receive payment for attorney’s fees and costs, totaling $53,892.

"Emergency Medical Technicians provide critical, life-saving services across our state," the OEMS said in statement. "In this matter, the Department agreed to provide Mr. Freidt with accommodations in his attempt to take and pass the Emergency Medical Technician examination."

Freidt said: “I’m grateful that we reached this settlement and I am hopeful that my experience shows others like me not to assume they cannot have a career as a first responder just because they need accommodations."

Stiles said it was “special” to see how many first responders and people in the community wanted to see Freidt succeed.

“I’m glad they are behind my back and helped me get this through,” Freidt said.

Freidt currently works at Cornatzer and the Spencer Fire Department in Rowan County. He doesn’t know when he’ll take his EMT exam, but he plans on becoming a full-time engineer at Spencer FD and working part-time at Cornatzer and elsewhere.