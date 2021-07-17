Davie County man wins $1 million in state lottery

A Davie County man has won $1 million in the state lottery.
Pharris Frank of Advance bought his winning $25 Extreme Cash scratch-off ticket from the Rivertrail Mercantile on U.S 64 East in Advance, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a statement.
Frank, a carpenter, claimed his prize Thursday and had the choice of taking his prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year for 20 years or as a lump sum of $600,000, the state lottery said.
Frank chose the $600,000 lump sum. After state and federal tax withholdings, Frank received $424,507.
Frank said he will use some of the money to pay his and his fiancée's wedding.
“It's just like, ‘Wow!'" Frank said. "We’re going to save most of it."
