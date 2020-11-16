 Skip to main content
Davie County plane crashes in muddy field as pilot tries to make it back to airport outside Mocksville
Davie County plane crashes in muddy field as pilot tries to make it back to airport outside Mocksville

ADVANCE — A pilot was injured this morning while landing his plane in a muddy field near Twin Lakes Airport northeast of Mocksville in Davie County.

"He had been flying for several hours this morning before he started having issues," said Brian Byrd, the Emergency Services director for Davie County.

The pilot called for help on his cellphone around 8:10 a.m., saying he had mechanical issues, Byrd said.

"He ended up putting the plane down in a farmer's field. It was a hard landing, and he had some injuries," he said. "It looks as though he was trying to get back to the airport."

The pilot was awake and alert when EMS crews reached him in a field off Williams Road. Emergency responders had to use four-wheel drive vehicles to reach him because the field was so muddy, Byrd said.

Byrd declined to give the man's name because his family has not been identified. The plane, a fixed wing single engine, is based at Twin Lakes Airport, Byrd said.

The plane's owner is listed Southern Aircraft Consultancy Inc., according to the Federal Aviation Administration registry.

The pilot was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Byrd said.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

