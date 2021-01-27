Davie County teachers among first in state to get COVID-19 vaccines. About 39% of staffers sign up for first dose

"We are required to follow NCDHHS's guidelines. I cannot speak to why Davie County is not doing the same."

Nikki Nissen, Novant's chief nursing officer, said Tuesday that some county health departments "have made decisions based on what is going on in their county."

"We are following the state guidance. I know that creates some (level) of inequities for some counties that are going outside those guidelines."

Marshall Marvelli, a ninth- and 10th-grade teacher at Paisley International Baccalaureate in Winston-Salem, is scheduled to get his second shot on Thursday.

After taking sick leave, he will return to his classroom on Feb. 8.

Marvelli, 78, said the possibility of contracting the virus and taking it home to his 76-year-old wife was too much of a risk. Marvelli is taking sick leave next week rather than teach his ninth-graders, who are scheduled to return on Monday. He will be back in the classroom on Feb. 8. His 10th-graders will return on Feb. 22.

Having the vaccine will allow him to go back into the classroom with confidence.