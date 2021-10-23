Davie County turns spec buildings into economic boon

“We have built and delivered eight buildings, while at the same time creating hundreds of new jobs for the community,” Hollingsworth said.

“Our relationship with local and county officials provides an excellent example of how we create and value long term-relationships.”

Bralley said that “most of the larger building users will need suppliers, which could end up in our Hollingsworth Park.”

Fruitful relationships

Bralley said in January 2019 that Davie Industrial Park went from proposal to construction when Bill Junker, owner of Trailers of the East Coast in Mocksville.

Junker said he got involved because “I’m sort of an entrepreneur, I love to take on new challenges.”

Junker said he was inspired by Bralley’s decades-long vision that the corridor between U.S. 601 and U.S. 64 “would be the lifeline future of Mocksville.”

Bralley said the “ability to attract outside investors that believe in your economy and want to participate is how you develop a community. You bring outside dollars in.”