Dawn Morgan wins seventh term in Kernersville

Incumbent Kernersville Mayor Dawn Morgan was returned to office for a seventh term as mayor on Tuesday, as she gathered 64% of the vote to best challenger Jenny Ingram Fulton, according to complete but unofficial 2021 municipal election totals from the Forsyth County Board of Elections.
Turnout was a light 11.8% among all the suburban towns within Forsyth County, with 6,155 voters casting ballots among 52,141 who were eligible to do so. In some towns there was really no contest, with no more candidates than there were seats to fill.
A big exception was in Kernersville, where 11 candidates were in the running for all five seats on the town's board of aldermen.
"It was a great race with a lot of fantastic people with a lot to offer the community filing for office," Morgan said, commenting on the busy board contest. "It was a positive election."
Morgan received 1,996 votes, to 1,136 for Fulton.
Fulton's run for the mayoral post left her seat on the board of aldermen vacant, and another member didn't run to give challengers two open seats to try for.
Two of the three incumbents seeking election to the town board made it back, so a majority on the new board will be newcomers.
Leading the pack were challengers Bill Apple, with 1,742 votes, and John Barrow, with 1,627 votes.
Next came incumbents Joe Pinnix, with 1,573 votes, and Chris Thompson with 1,419 votes.
Rounding out the five winners was challenger James "J.R." Gorham, who gathered 1,383 votes.
Challenger Tammy Mills Coulter won 1,274 votes but finished out of the money, as did incumbent Kenny Crews, who got 1,258 votes. Michael Lischke, with 1,142 votes was next, followed by Toby Bost with 888 votes. John Stafford Stanley won 535 votes, while Kevin Hansford gathered 413 votes.
Apple said he was surprised to come in first:
"I am extremely humbled by the folks who made that possible," he said. "I felt undeserving but I surely appreciated it."
The other close contest was for three seats on the Clemmons Village Council, where four candidates ran to a tightly packed finish.
The winners were incumbent Michelle Barson, with 1,144 votes, incumbent Mary L. Cameron with 1,065 votes, and newcomer Bradley Taylor with 1,010 votes. Pamela "P.J." Lofland, a former member of the council trying to regain her seat, fell short but still got 979 votes. There were 107 write-in votes for council cast in Clemmons as well.
Mike Rogers, a member of the Clemmons council running unopposed for mayor, cruised to an easy win.
The city of King, which is partly in Forsyth County and mostly in Stokes, elected Jane Cole (541 votes) and Michael Lane (411 votes) to the city council in a contest for two seats that had no incumbents. The other candidates in the race were Tyler J. Bowles (386 votes), Jonathan Carone (261 votes) and Steven Hewett (111 votes).
Cole and Lane carried the Forsyth County part of King.
In Bethania, Tom Beroth and Brent S. Rockett, running for the two available seats on the board of commissioners, were both elected. Both are incumbents. The board elects the town mayor from its members. Rockett currently serves as mayor.
Lewisville Mayor Mike Horn, who was unopposed, won a new term. The six candidates running for six seats on the Lewisville Town Council were all elected. They are Jeanne Marie Foster, Fred W. Franklin, Melissa Hunt, Kenneth M. Sadler, David M. Smitherman and Jane Welch. All are incumbents.
In Tobaccoville, Myron W. Marion, a member of the village council, was unopposed in his bid for mayor, which he won. Incumbent council members Lori Shore-Smith and Boyce E. Shore, running unopposed for the two available seats in this election cycle, won new terms on the town council.
Walkertown incumbents Peggy Leight and Vernon Brown were the only candidates for the two available seats on the town council, and were returned to office by the voters.
336-727-7369