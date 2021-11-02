Dawn Morgan wins seventh term in Kernersville

Next came incumbents Joe Pinnix, with 1,573 votes, and Chris Thompson with 1,419 votes.

Rounding out the five winners was challenger James "J.R." Gorham, who gathered 1,383 votes.

Challenger Tammy Mills Coulter won 1,274 votes but finished out of the money, as did incumbent Kenny Crews, who got 1,258 votes. Michael Lischke, with 1,142 votes was next, followed by Toby Bost with 888 votes. John Stafford Stanley won 535 votes, while Kevin Hansford gathered 413 votes.

Apple said he was surprised to come in first:

"I am extremely humbled by the folks who made that possible," he said. "I felt undeserving but I surely appreciated it."

The other close contest was for three seats on the Clemmons Village Council, where four candidates ran to a tightly packed finish.

The winners were incumbent Michelle Barson, with 1,144 votes, incumbent Mary L. Cameron with 1,065 votes, and newcomer Bradley Taylor with 1,010 votes. Pamela "P.J." Lofland, a former member of the council trying to regain her seat, fell short but still got 979 votes. There were 107 write-in votes for council cast in Clemmons as well.

Mike Rogers, a member of the Clemmons council running unopposed for mayor, cruised to an easy win.