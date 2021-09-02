Day after deadly school shooting in Winston-Salem, governor calls for more mental health services, says metal detectors may be needed

Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that putting metal detectors in some schools may be an option for keeping guns out of some schools, during a Winston-Salem press conference held less than 24 hours after a student at Mount Tabor High School was fatally shot at the school.
Cooper and other officials had no new details about the shooting, in which William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. was fired on at the school by someone believed to be another Mount Tabor student.
Miller died Wednesday afternoon at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist of wounds he received in the shooting. His alleged assailant was taken into custody without incident later in the day.
Authorities have not released the name of the suspect, his age, whether or not he has been charged, or any details they may have about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
Cooper's presence brought forward the high profile of the case, which led to widespread school lockdowns in Winston-Salem and many anxious hours before parents were reunited with their children.
"We need to make sure that we keep guns off of school grounds, and we need to take steps to make sure that happens," Cooper said in response to a question from a reporter about putting metal detectors in schools. "That is a pretty dramatic step, to put metal detectors in schools, but I think you cannot take it off the table. There may be particular schools and particular instances where you may want to do that. So I think you have to be ready to use any tool that you have to make sure schools are safe."
Cooper said the main purpose of his visit was to emphasize that the entire state stands alongside the city and county as it deals with the fatal school shooting. He commended teachers, law enforcement officers and others for the "tough day" they experienced keeping students safe after the shooting.
Cooper spoke in favor of more mental health services in schools and training, in addition to keeping guns out of schools, but advanced no specific proposals.
The governor said that the pain and fear that people experienced Wednesday are things that "no child or parent should ever have to confront simply by having a child go to school."
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. and Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson also spoke during the press conference, but declined to provide details Thursday on what led to the shooting.
All cited the active status of the investigation for not revealing details.
Specifically, O’Neill would not say whether any criminal charges had been filed against the alleged shooter, believed to be a juvenile and a student at Mount Tabor High School. He also declined to say whether the shooting was planned or random.
Kimbrough declined to say where the two school-resource officers at Mount Tabor High School were at the time of the shooting but did applaud their actions on Wednesday.
And Kimbrough added another details from his conversation with Shannon Clark, the mother of the shooting victim, with whom he talked at the hospital:
"She said, 'Tell the mothers to tell their babies to put their guns down, because it is senseless,' " Kimbrough told the press. Promising to "double-down resources," Kimbrough promised he would do all he can to make sure schools are safe.
Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson, who said she was speaking directly to the children, said she wanted them to know that "it is OK not to be OK today." To parents, Thompson said that if they see their children struggling, to comfort them or call people who can help.
"Take a little bit of extra time to hug your children a little bit tighter, look them in the eyes and tell them you love them," Thompson said.
Michael Hewlett contributed to this story
