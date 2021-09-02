Day after deadly school shooting in Winston-Salem, governor calls for more mental health services, says metal detectors may be needed

Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that putting metal detectors in some schools may be an option for keeping guns out of some schools, during a Winston-Salem press conference held less than 24 hours after a student at Mount Tabor High School was fatally shot at the school.

Cooper and other officials had no new details about the shooting, in which William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. was fired on at the school by someone believed to be another Mount Tabor student.

Miller died Wednesday afternoon at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist of wounds he received in the shooting. His alleged assailant was taken into custody without incident later in the day.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect, his age, whether or not he has been charged, or any details they may have about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Cooper's presence brought forward the high profile of the case, which led to widespread school lockdowns in Winston-Salem and many anxious hours before parents were reunited with their children.