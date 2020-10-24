Deadline nears for late-paying water customers in Winston-Salem

Water and sewer customers who fell behind paying bills during the COVID-19 pandemic have until Friday, Oct. 30 to enroll in payment plans in order to avoid late fees and other penalties on their bill.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities resumed charging late fees on past-due bills earlier this month. Customers must call City Link if they are unable to pay the full amount by the due date, officials said.

At the end of September letters were sent to approximately 15,000 customers with past-due balances.

The city has interest-free plans with up to nine equal monthly payments for those who have fallen behind. If monthly installments and all new bills are paid on time, accounts will not accrue late fees and service will not be disconnected.

Customers seeking additional relief may also be eligible for the new NC HOPE grant program. Information and an application are available at nc211.org/hope/ or by calling 211. Customers enrolled in a payment plan may still be eligible to have their past due amounts paid by the HOPE grant program. City Link also refers customers to local agencies for financial assistance.

For more information on payment arrangements, visit cityofws.org/paywater. Then call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000 to enroll. Customers may also enroll in-person by visiting Utilities Customer Service Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the Stuart Municipal Building at 100 E. First St., Suite 121 in Winston-Salem. Face coverings must be worn inside municipal buildings.

