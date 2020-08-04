Voters in East Ward could have three candidates for Winston-Salem City Council to choose from in this fall’s municipal elections, depending on whether two of the candidates get enough signatures to make it to the ballot.
Voters could see unaffiliated candidates Michael Banner and Tony Burton on the ballot, in addition to the Democratic incumbent, Council Member Annette Scippio.
Banner and Burton have been gathering signatures, something that candidates who win their political party’s nomination do not have to do.
To run as unaffiliated, a candidate must secure signatures from 1.5% of the registered voters in the district that is being sought.
For East Ward, that means 301 registered voters must sign a candidate’s petition to run. The signatures have to be in by noon today at the Forsyth County Board of Elections.
“My last count was 236, so I need 65,” Banner said. “I have turned in another 165 so I should be good. We went and turned them in today (Tuesday).”
Banner calls himself a grassroots agriculturalist by profession, and said people kept “pushing me out front” until he decided to run.
“I felt like the needs of the community and the cries of the community fall on deaf ears too often,” Banner said, adding that he distrusts Democratic officeholders for what he calls “sleight of hand: They show you one thing and present another.”
Burton is the human-resources manager in the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and has also served on the city’s Citizens Police Review Board, which hears complaints about city police officers.
Burton could not be reached for this article, but on his Facebook page he called the most pressing issues in the ward redevelopment and gentrification, economic and business development, and providing community facilities.
As a Democrat, Burton sought the District A seat on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners in 2017 that was left vacant by the death of Walter Marshall. In the end, the party chose Fleming El-Amin to take Marshall’s place.
Then in 2018 Burton was among four Democrats trying to win the two District A party nominations. Burton finished in last place but still managed to get 23% of the votes cast among the four candidates.
While Scippio is the incumbent, she is running for her first elected term on the city council.
Scippio was picked by East Ward Democrats in 2018 to take the place of Derwin Montgomery, who left the city council that year to take a seat in the N.C. General Assembly.
With three challengers nipping at her heels, Scippio received 40% of the vote in the March 3 primary to get her party’s nod for the East Ward nomination.
Meanwhile, an unaffiliated candidate running for the Northeast Ward seat, Paula McCoy, has already qualified to appear on the ballot in November. The voters will choose this fall between McCoy and Democrat Barbara Hanes Burke, who won the party nomination by getting 57% of the primary vote in a three-candidate race on March 3.
The seat is the one formerly held by Vivian Burke, who was Winston-Salem’s longest-serving council member and the mother-in-law of the current party nominee for the seat. Burke died on May 5.
Morticia “Tee-Tee” Parmon was appointed to fill out the remainder of Burke’s term until the December meeting of the council.
After today’s noon deadline for the unaffiliated candidate signatures, the elections board has 15 days to certify whether the potential candidates received enough valid signatures.
