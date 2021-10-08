Deal for senior housing collapses: Developers didn't want Forsyth County's low-income requirement put into writing

A baffled Commissioner Don Martin asked Kirby what part of the deal Holland didn't like.

"100% they wanted removed," Kirby responded, shrugging his shoulders.

County commissioners, clearly upset that the offer fell apart after so many months of talks, voted quickly to take the land off the market and keep it for county use. In fact, board members vied to see who could most quickly second the motion to cancel the sale.

"We have invested almost two years in this effort, and this insults my intelligence," Commissioner Fleming El-Amin said. "I am thoroughly disappointed we have come to this juncture."

It was Commissioners Gloria Whisenhunt who made the motion to end the deal from the county's side:

"Could we just take this property off the market and use it for our health campus?" Whisenhunt asked. "We have dealt with this for months and months."

"If that is a motion, I will second it," Commissioner Richard Linville said. "I was going to second it," Commissioner Tonya McDaniel said.

The vote to take the property off the market was unanimous. Holland officials did not respond to a request for comment sent by email on Friday by a Journal reporter.