Deal for senior housing collapses: Developers didn't want Forsyth County's low-income requirement put into writing

A deal meant to put low-income housing on land now owned by Forsyth County on Highland Avenue fell through on Thursday, when the expected buyer refused to accept a contract that put the low-income requirement and other conditions into writing.
County commissioners made no move to change their minds on conditions, and quickly voted Thursday afternoon to take the site off the market.
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners was poised to sell a 1.3 acre tract at the corner of Highland Avenue and Fifth Street to G.W. Holland Housing Corp. for $126,000.
Holland had emerged as the sole bidder on the property at the end of months of negotiations. Company officials had told the county they wanted to put housing for low-income seniors and veterans on the site.
The county had proposed conditions for the sale that required the land to be used for low-income or veteran housing, required that the project conform to the East End Master Plan that guides development in the neighborhood, and specified a time limit for the property to be developed.
Kirby Robinson, the county's assistant general services director, told commissioners on Thursday that while Holland still wanted to develop low-income housing on the site, the developers did not want to have those conditions written into the purchase contract.
A baffled Commissioner Don Martin asked Kirby what part of the deal Holland didn't like.
"100% they wanted removed," Kirby responded, shrugging his shoulders.
County commissioners, clearly upset that the offer fell apart after so many months of talks, voted quickly to take the land off the market and keep it for county use. In fact, board members vied to see who could most quickly second the motion to cancel the sale.
"We have invested almost two years in this effort, and this insults my intelligence," Commissioner Fleming El-Amin said. "I am thoroughly disappointed we have come to this juncture."
It was Commissioners Gloria Whisenhunt who made the motion to end the deal from the county's side:
"Could we just take this property off the market and use it for our health campus?" Whisenhunt asked. "We have dealt with this for months and months."
"If that is a motion, I will second it," Commissioner Richard Linville said. "I was going to second it," Commissioner Tonya McDaniel said.
The vote to take the property off the market was unanimous. Holland officials did not respond to a request for comment sent by email on Friday by a Journal reporter.
Holland, which operates G.W. Holland Homes on Highland Avenue as a housing complex for older adults, had approached the county last year wanting to acquire the 1.3-acre site. Holland is affiliated with First Baptist Church on Highland Avenue.
As the county warmed to the idea of selling the lot, a second suiter emerged: United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, which is working with a developer on a plan to develop hundreds of new apartments on land east of the church, voiced interest and later submitted a bid for the 1.3-acre property. This church saw the land as a potential park for the apartment complex it plans to call Metropolitan Village.
United Metropolitan later bowed out, voicing approval for the Holland Homes plan, and the path seemed set for the sale of the land. Legally, the county had to wait 10 days after agreeing to sell to Holland in case an upset bid came in. When none did, commissioners were ready Thursday to approve the sale.
336-727-7369