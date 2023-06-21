Ian Greene was just 10 years old the first time he hiked to a tree-canopied creek on his godparents’ 25-acre tract in rural southern Guilford County.

“I found a sandy bank and declared it was my favorite spot,” he recalled this week. “You could easily wade your bare feet into the water and take in the creek for all it was. The creek and surrounding woods seemed big and vast back then.”

As an adult nearly a decade ago when his godparents decided to sell the property, Greene jumped at the chance to make his still-favorite place his home. Since moving there, in the unincorporated community of Julian, he cut a walking trail along the banks of the stream he refers to as Jasper Creek – named for his son – and added a waterside picnic table and built a meditation bench.

“I often visit for solemn reflection led by the energy of the creek and the life it sustains,” he said of the site.

That solemnity was shattered at about 7 p.m. June 12 when Greene wandered to the creek and was met with a throat-burning cloud of chlorine. Lifeless fish flowed past in the heavier-than-normal current.

Within two hours, the Greensboro Fire Department’s hazardous materials department determined the source of the contamination was a contractor for the city of Greensboro testing a newly installed 9-mile portion of water main that will serve Toyota’s $5.9 billion electric-vehicle battery factory nearby.

Toyota has no role in the pipeline project, a company spokeswoman said.

Water flushed from the line along Liberty Road by workers from Garney Construction, a Missouri-based company that specializes in utility systems, contained unacceptable levels of chlorine, Greensboro Water Resources Director Mike Borchers confirmed in an email this week.

Chlorine often is used to disinfect pipes, but must be cleared before they are activated.

In this case, the flushed water traveled about 400 yards through a ditch to a culvert, under Bedrock Road and finally into Greene’s stream, which feeds Climax Creek and, ultimately, the Haw River.

The next morning, Greene collected a sample from the creek and took it to Specialty Testing, a federally approved laboratory in Greensboro, which measured 8.8 parts per million of chlorine in the water.

Greensboro Water Services inspectors monitoring the creek the same day found chlorine levels as high as 7.1 parts per million, said Engineering Manager Jana Stewart.

Greensboro requires residual chlorine levels of between 1 and 4 parts per million in discharged water, which must be tested at least once every 15 minutes.

Neither sample was taken while the chlorinated water was being pumped into the creek, so levels a day earlier were likely even higher.

‘Messed with the wrong creek’

In a four-paragraph summary of the situation, Gurney Construction Assistant Project Manager John Burke reported that the company injected about 675 pounds of powdered chlorine into the pipeline.

Chlorine levels inside the pipe before the discharge were 60 parts per million, the company said.

“Garney allowed the line to sit with chlorine for approximately 60 hours and began flushing through a dechlorinator/diffuser at 8 a.m. Monday morning (June 12),” the company added.

But the process failed to bring chlorine levels down to acceptable levels.

“The water discharged had a high chlorine residual because it was not adequately dechlorinated prior to discharge,” the city’s Borchers said.

Since the contractor has not yet turned the main over to the city, Gurney Construction retains responsibility for the pipeline and the water flushed from it, he added. However, he noted that members of his department were quick to respond to the situation and worked with Gurney to pump dechlorinated water through the creek.

When the stream did resume its normal flow, Greene said, he returned to find a “kill zone.”

Investigators from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality who visited the site June 13 confirmed dozens of dead aquatic animals including fish, crayfish and salamanders, according to an incident report.

Now, bleached soil and rock signal the high-water mark during the flushing session.

While not directly responsible for the contamination, Borchers offered his assurance that the city maintains an interest in seeing the creek restored to its previous state.

“It is very unfortunate this release occurred,” he said. “And in light of it we are looking at how we may be able to further assess the environmental impact and determine if additional remediation/corrective efforts are appropriate.”

Greene suggested that while he appreciates such commitments, his creek will never really be the same.

At his meditation bench, “an audible trickle connects your senses from the clouds that brought the water, to the vast lifebed of the creek – always flowing, always interconnected into an ecosystem, always sustaining,” he wrote on Facebook. “The trickle is still there, but is now reminiscent of a death rattle. A huge part of my sense of place has been taken callously from me, my family and friends, and future students of the creek ecosystem.”

The spirit he draws from his stream has been irreparably scarred, Greene added.

“I feel exhausted and defeated,” he conceded. “But I am determined to make sure this doesn’t happen again here or anywhere else in this nation of laws and regulations. Someone messed with the wrong creek.

“They messed with Jasper Creek.”