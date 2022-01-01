Deaths in 2021 left huge void in the community

Just like every other year before it, 2021 brought an oversized share of heartache just as we emerged from months lost to a pandemic.
Deaths, the sudden, the untimely and the expected, left emotional wounds which though they may be soothed through the passing of time, will never fully heal.
That’s true of every person lost whether they’re national heroes like Bob Dole or Regular Joes beloved by friends and family.
Everybody has a story that deserves to be heard whether they’ll have buildings named for them or a simple headstone in a family plot.
Here are a few we should recall and cherish.
Jakay Ervin
Friends, family and longtime customers of Ervin’s Beauty Services knew much of Jakay Ervin Sr.’s life story.
Sadly, it took a fire at the family business on Patterson Avenue in May for the rest of us to find out about him.
Ervin and Minnie, his wife of 65 years, built the business into a neighborhood institution by converting an old gas station into a beauty supply/hair salon that served generations of women including the late Dr. Maya Angelou and longtime Councilwoman Vivian Burke.
Ervin Sr. had dropped out of high-school and joined the U.S. Marine Corp. serving during the Korean War era.
The military, he noted, had a way of “sharpening a young man’s focus” and so he returned home after mustering out to finish high school. After that, it was onto Winston-Salem State for a bachelor’s degree in 1955 and N.C. A&T State University for graduate school.
He and Minnie married in 1955, and they set about raising their family. Opportunity knocked in the mid-70s when an old gas station on Patterson was put up for sale.
The Ervins bought it and converted it by hand into a beauty parlor. It helped matters immensely that Ervin Sr. was a talented carpenter.
That fire one early morning in May destroyed the business.
While checking on its aftermath — and the people involved — I learned from Minnie about Jakay Sr.
He died on New Year’s Day last year at age 89.
“He drew up the plans himself (for the salon) and built a lot of it with his own two hands,” Minnie said. “He’s worth talking about. I love talking about him.”
Jakay Ervin Sr. took a gas station and turned it into a family business that served a community for generations. The community lost one of its pillars with his passing.
Te’Ore Terry
More than likely, most downtown types — frequent visitors, residents and those who work there — encountered Te’Ore Terry.
A gregarious, outgoing guy, Terry had become something of a fixture over the 10 years he worked as a shift manager at CVS. He always had a smile and/or a kind word to anyone who walked through the doors.
“He was a good guy,” said Velma Terry, Te’Ore’s mom. “A wonderful son, big brother, uncle and nephew. He made sure he was connected to everybody in his family.”
Of course a mother would say that about her son.
But following his death on Valentine’s Day — Terry was shot and killed — a similar outpouring came from those who had come to know him, too. He was 35.
A portrait, commissioned by friends and paid for in a GoFundMe drive, was painted by local artist Kim Thore and hung in the CVS just a few feet from where he greeted and cheered customers.
“When you met him, you just immediately loved him,” said Susie Pollock, an organizer of the GoFundMe.
Te’Ore Terry’s death, one killing in a very violent year in Winston-Salem, remains unsolved. A shining light was snuffed out in a truly senseless tragedy.
“Somebody murdered my child, but it’s like they’re invisible,” Velma Terry said in asking for community help in finding the killer. “His assailant, the person who murdered him, is out there walking among us.”
David Freedman
David Freedman might have found it funny that he’d be mentioned in a year-end story about unassuming, regular, everyday folks whom we lost in 2021.
After all, a running joke from his partners and friends in the legal community had it that the most dangerous place in Winston-Salem was standing between David and a television camera.
That’s because Freedman enjoyed being known as one of this town’s most prominent defense lawyers. He was involved in many of the area’s highest profile cases.
He defended politicians charged with corruption, defendants charged in death-penalty cases, police officers forced to use their weapons on the job and a former FBI agent charged with murder in connection with the beating death of an Irish businessman that garnered worldwide attention.
But that was just his legal resume. As impressive as that was, Freedman was a better friend and a doting family man of three sons and a daughter.
He loved the Carolina Panthers and the UNC Tar Heels. He could talk football and politics for hours while standing at the same bench press station at the William G. White Jr. YMCA, better known to old-timers as the Central Y.
Freedman, who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 nearly as soon as it was available, nonetheless was felled in September after a weeks long battle with the virus, just one of the 800,000 (and counting) Americans who have succumbed. He was 64.
He was a mensch — roughly translated from Yiddish as "stand-up guy" — and a big part of several segments of the community.
I still cannot believe the Big Dog is gone.
