Deaths in 2021 left huge void in the community

David Freedman

David Freedman might have found it funny that he’d be mentioned in a year-end story about unassuming, regular, everyday folks whom we lost in 2021.

After all, a running joke from his partners and friends in the legal community had it that the most dangerous place in Winston-Salem was standing between David and a television camera.

That’s because Freedman enjoyed being known as one of this town’s most prominent defense lawyers. He was involved in many of the area’s highest profile cases.

He defended politicians charged with corruption, defendants charged in death-penalty cases, police officers forced to use their weapons on the job and a former FBI agent charged with murder in connection with the beating death of an Irish businessman that garnered worldwide attention.

But that was just his legal resume. As impressive as that was, Freedman was a better friend and a doting family man of three sons and a daughter.