Decision delayed on paramilitary training center in Davie County

“It’s about accountability,” Kirk Peavy said during the hearing.

Led by attorney Kirk Sanders of Winston-Salem, opponents voiced objections over safety issues, fears about declines in property values, noise and environmental pollution and an unwanted incursion into a quiet, rural lifestyle.

Sanders showed photos of damage caused by bullets he said were fired from the property earlier this year.

“There’s not any ballistic proof of that,” Kirk Peavy said.

Bill Massencup, a neighbor and retired Winston-Salem police officer who worked with the department’s tactical squad, spoke about the Winston-Salem Police Department’s decision to close a police firing range in Clemmons in 2003 due to safety concerns.

He said that bullets fired from trained officers occasionally strayed over protective berms installed there and worried that the same will happen with a long-distance firing range open to novice shooters.

“The Winston-Salem Police Department didn’t close it because it was the right thing to do,” he said. “They closed it because it was the safest thing to do. They were worried about bullets going over the berms and made that decision with the safety of the community in mind.”