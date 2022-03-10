Decision on Conrad Road development delayed

LEWISVILLE - A public hearing has been postponed on a proposal to build a 61-house development on 58 acres on Conrad Road.

A standing room only crowd came to Lewisville Town Hall on Wednesday to express opinions on the proposal put forth by developer Greg Garrett and builders R.S. Parker Homes LLC.

The town’s planning board voted to continue the hearing until March 23, its next scheduled meeting, said town planner Stacy Tolbert.

The developers could decide to withdraw the proposal before then, Tolbert said. If they do, they could submit a new application and start over.

A one-page plan submitted to the town showed 61 houses being built on the west side of Conrad Road with two entrance roads being built between a canopy of mature elm trees.

The town’s approval would be needed because the tract is currently zoned for agricultural use, which means that houses in conventional subdivisions must be built on a minimum 40,000 square foot lot.