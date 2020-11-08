Deeper blue: 2020 contest gave Democrats a stronger edge in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County

President Donald Trump may end up carrying North Carolina, and Republican Thom Tillis may be heading back to the U.S. Senate, but the 2020 election left Forsyth County a much deeper blue.
Democrats dominated here from the top of the ballot to the bottom, dramatically sweeping aside hometown Republicans like Dale Fowell and Jim O'Neill in favor of Democratic nominees from elsewhere.
The only races won by GOP candidates were in districts covering only parts of the county and drawn in a way that favors Republicans.
"North Carolina is serving as a microcosm of national dynamics," said Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College who runs the Old North State Politics blog. "Central cities like a Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Charlotte or Raleigh are moving more and more blue."
Folwell appears the winner in his contest for N.C. Treasurer, and O'Neill is only 10,000 votes back from incumbent Democrat Josh Stein in the contest for state attorney general.
But in Forsyth County, Folwell ran 7 percentage points behind Democratic challenger Ronnie Chatterjee, and O'Neill ran 11.5 percentage points behind Stein.
A bird's eye view of the presidential contest shows not much seemingly changed from 2016 to 2020: Winston-Salem, in the middle of the county, is a big blue ball almost completely surrounded by a red doughnut.
Blue doughnut?
But looking deeper into the returns, what jumps out is a big increase in the number of Democratic voters in many parts of that doughnut. Many precincts in that ring saw the number of Democratic votes go up by 50% to 150%, compared to 2016.
But it's not like voters were necessarily deserting Trump: Trump's total number of votes increased by 26% in the combined 34 Forsyth County precincts that he carried.
Yet in those same 34 precincts, the number of Democratic votes went up almost 51%. Numerically, the Democrats added 10,835 votes in those precincts, slightly more than the GOP increase of 10,259.
Consider Precinct 132 in western Forsyth County, for example. The polling place is at Pfafftown Christian Church on Transou Road. In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton got 1,045 votes, or 40% of the total, and Trump got 1,448 votes, or 55.3%.
Trump increased his total in 2020 to 1,818, an increase of 26%. But Democrat Joe Biden received 1,696 votes, 62% more than Clinton received in 2016. It was enough to pull the Democrats to within 3.4 points of victory in the precinct.
All the 2020 numbers are based on unofficial results that don't include some 7,500 votes that could still be added to the county totals from absentee or provisional ballots.
Blue work
Kevin Farmer, who lives in Clemmons and chairs the Democratic Party in Forsyth County, said the difference between 2016 and 2020 is that Democrats in the suburbs are better organized.
"I moved here in 2015 and none of the precincts in Clemmons were organized because Clemmons is Republican," Farmer said. "We got all the precincts organized and started working hard here. Some other areas in red parts of town did the same. This year, we had one of the Kernersville people come on board. It is a matter of doing the work. You can't concede any ground."
While dislike of Trump may have motivated some people to vote Democratic, Farmer said "it is not just dislike for one person that is going to move the country forward."
"We can't elect someone and say, now fix all our problems," Farmer said. "It has to be something we can all participate in."
The Democratic turnout was strong enough to pull Winston-Salem Council Member Dan Besse, a Democrat, to within 1,245 votes of Republican Jeff Zenger, a former member of the Lewisville Town Council trying to hold N.C. House District 74 for the GOP. The district covers much of western Forsyth.
Besse's still hoping absentees and provisional ballots can close the gap, but Zenger considers his race won.
N.C. House 74 was redrawn for the 2020 election, so there's no direct data from 2016 that can be used for a comparison. But taking the 2016 contest for state auditor as a generic test of party strength, the precincts in what is now the 74th went for the GOP by a 12 percentage points and 4,600 votes in 2016.
Dividing lines
John Dinan, a professor of political science at Wake Forest University, said that as counties with urban centers grow more Democratic, the pattern in the surrounding rural counties has been to go more strongly Republican.
"When we consider the various divisions in American politics, whether along racial and ethnic lines, or religious dimensions, or levels of formal education, the division between urban and rural areas ranks right up there in terms of correlating with Republican and Democratic voting patterns" Dinan said. "We are, in short, divided along a number of lines in US politics including rural versus urban residence."
Former GOP county commissioner Mark Baker, who managed Folwell's campaign, said the blue shift in Forsyth County's red doughnut is partly a result of people choosing to move.
"There are some people from the north who have moved into Forsyth County, and there are also some people in those areas who have moved out of the county into Davie and Davidson counties because of high taxes," Baker said. "We are going to have to work harder and spread the message of the Republican Party to constituents who we have not done a good job talking to about what the Republican Party stands for."
Black GOP shift?
During the presidential campaign, Trump often bragged about the kind of support he would get from Black and Hispanic voters.
The preliminary numbers from Forsyth County precincts do show that the GOP vote increased by large percentages in some of those minority neighborhoods. The trouble for the GOP is that the number of votes they were attracting was already very low.
Case in point: Precinct 205, which votes at Paisley Middle School on Grant Avenue. Trump's 233% gain looks pretty impressive until you realize that it signifies an increase from 9 votes in 2016 to 30 votes in 2020. Meanwhile, the number of votes for the Democratic presidential contender went from 501 to 533.
It can't be said that Trump, or other Republicans for that matter, ran competitively in any of the 20 precincts where Blacks make up more than 50% of the registered voters.
Baker pointed to what he called "a national movement" of Black males especially and Hispanics to the GOP, and said Republicans "need to continue on that movement."
"We can't let it be about a man," Baker said, referring to Trump.
Eric Ellison, who formerly chaired the Democratic Party in Forsyth County, said the increased Black support for Trump shows that "African Americans are not monolithic."
"There are some people in our community who have bought what he was selling," Ellison said. "(Trump) tried to parade out some Black rappers ... to some people, to a small minority, he is attractive."
Noting the increased turnout generally, Ellison said it is only natural that a wider variety of viewpoints will be expressed at the polls by Black voters.
"The vast majority were very pleased that we have dethroned him (Trump) and he is done," Ellison said.
Farmer said Democrats do have to do more to keep the GOP from making inroads into minority voting populations. The party has not done a good enough job connecting with constituents, he said.
If there was any local Hispanic movement toward Trump, it's hard to tease that out from the returns. Hispanics make up no more than 12% of the vote in any precinct. Some of the precincts with larger numbers of Hispanic voters saw a higher percentage of GOP support compared to 2016, but others did not.
Wake Forest political science professor Betina Wilkinson said she doesn't believe 2020 stands apart from recent trends on that score locally.
"Immigration has repeatedly been a top issue for Latinxs, and Republican have lost a significant amount of support because of their stances on immigration," she said in an email.
Bitzer said the lack of Forsyth County support for candidates Folwell and O'Neill shows how former U.S. House Speaker Tip O'Neill's often-used slogan that "all politics is local" has been turned on its head.
"North Carolina has followed the trends in that voters have become national," he said. "All politics is not local, it is national."
Hometown loss
Baker said Folwell had "high hopes" for carrying his home county — hopes that Baker did not share.
"People are so polarized that they don't even give a person a look unless they have a letter beside their name that they are voting for," Baker said. "We don't have straight-ticket voting any more, but obviously people are still doing it and going down the ballot to do it."
Folwell came close to winning Forsyth County in 2016, falling 3,200 votes short among some 170,000 votes cast.
This time around, Folwell did better in Forsyth than most Republicans running for council of state offices, but still finished more than 13,000 votes out of the lead.
Joyce Krawiec, a Republican who won a hard-fought contest in N.C. Senate District 31 to return to her seat, noted that she couldn't have won with Forsyth County votes alone.
Krawiec had a 4,000-vote deficit in Forsyth County on Election Day, but Davie County pulled her over the finish line with 6,600 votes to spare in unofficial returns.
"Forsyth has become quite blue, but so have all the urban counties," Krawiec said, noting that if current trends continue, the GOP may find it impossible to win any county-wide contest.
Bitzer, though, cautions against reading too much into trends.
"Every election is different," he said. "Trying to predict what is going to happen four years from now is like trying in 2016 to say what 2020 would be like."
