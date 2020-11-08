Deeper blue: 2020 contest gave Democrats a stronger edge in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County

N.C. House 74 was redrawn for the 2020 election, so there's no direct data from 2016 that can be used for a comparison. But taking the 2016 contest for state auditor as a generic test of party strength, the precincts in what is now the 74th went for the GOP by a 12 percentage points and 4,600 votes in 2016.

Dividing lines

John Dinan, a professor of political science at Wake Forest University, said that as counties with urban centers grow more Democratic, the pattern in the surrounding rural counties has been to go more strongly Republican.

"When we consider the various divisions in American politics, whether along racial and ethnic lines, or religious dimensions, or levels of formal education, the division between urban and rural areas ranks right up there in terms of correlating with Republican and Democratic voting patterns" Dinan said. "We are, in short, divided along a number of lines in US politics including rural versus urban residence."

Former GOP county commissioner Mark Baker, who managed Folwell's campaign, said the blue shift in Forsyth County's red doughnut is partly a result of people choosing to move.

